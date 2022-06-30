Avana Wallet Announces New Solana NFT Minting Tool

Solana users now can mint NFTs hosted on Arweave for under one dollar using Avana Wallet

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avana Wallet released a Solana NFT minting tool that enables Solana users to mint NFTs for under one dollar. Users can upload an image, add metadata and mint Solana NFTs in under one minute using Avana Wallet’s NFT minting tool.

The Solana NFT minting tool offers users the ability to create a single NFT, or a verified NFT collection. The NFTs use Metaplex metadata standards, which makes them compatible with all leading NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea, Magic Eden, Solanart, Solsea, and more.

“We aim to make the Solana NFT minting process as easy and cheap as possible for our users,” said Patrick McGlynn, CEO and Founder. “Solana NFTs offer great value - it is possible to mint an NFT or NFT collection stored permanently on the Solana blockchain with just a few clicks for under one dollar.”

The Solana NFT image and off-chain metadata are stored on Arweave, a decentralized service that enables users to store data forever using its permissionless permaweb. Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments. Arweave is community-owned and anyone can contribute to and get paid to maintain the service. Arweave has quickly become the most popular decentralized storage solution for Solana NFT creators.

“Today most NFT creators use the Metaplex Candy Machine to mint Solana NFT collections. Creating NFTs with Metaplex’s Candy Machine requires blockchain technical skills. We developed our NFT minting tool to help Solana users without a technical background mint Solana NFTs,” said Patrick McGlynn. “Users can create Solana NFTs with the same format as Metaplex Candy Machine without a need to install software or read guides. They then can collect, send, and sell their Solana NFTs using Avana Wallet.”

Users can view and collect their NFTs with Avana Wallet. They can also send their NFTs to another person for less than a penny the same way they normally send other cryptocurrency tokens such as Solana SOL. Users can list their NFTs on popular NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea and Magic Eden.

Users pay the NFT minting fee in Solana SOL, and Avana Wallet streamlines the process by bundling the NFT Arweave storage fee and Solana network transaction cost into a single transaction. The NFT uses the on-chain Metaplex metadata program to create structured on-chain and off-chain metadata compatible with all Solana NFT marketplaces.

Minting NFTs on Solana can be significantly cheaper than other Layer 1 blockchain solutions. Over the past year, many NFT creators have migrated to Solana for its fast transaction confirmations and low network fees. Solana typically confirms transactions in 5 to 15 seconds. Solana NFT marketplaces now transact tens of millions of dollars every day. OpenSea announced earlier this year its platform expansion to support Solana NFTs.

About Avana Wallet

Avana Wallet is a Solana blockchain non-custodial wallet that enables users to connect with Web3 decentralized applications (dapps), DeFi, NFT marketplaces, blockchain gaming and more. Avana Wallet users can send, swap, stake, and receive crypto using the Solana network. Most transactions processed on the Solana network clear in a matter of seconds for less than a penny. Avana Wallet is available in more than 30 languages. More information on Solana NFTs and Candy Machine V2 Guide. Download Avana Wallet for Chrome, Edge, Brave, and Firefox web browsers.