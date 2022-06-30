Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 30, 2022

SB 849, PN 1824 (Stefano) – The bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs), in veterans’ preference, further providing for definitions; and, in voluntary veterans’ preference in private employment, further providing for definitions. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1047, PN 1775 (Gebhard) – The bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) by updating the language concerning the State Armory Board and its authority. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2653, PN 3287 (Saylor) – The bill makes appropriations from the Professional Licensure Augmentation Account and from other restricted revenue accounts related to professional licensure boards within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupation Affairs in the fiscal year 2022-23. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2654, PN 3211 (Saylor) – The bill provides for appropriations for fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 from the Workmen’s Compensation Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) and to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2655, PN 3212 (Saylor) – The bill makes an annual appropriation from a restricted revenue account within the General Fund for the Office of Small Business Advocate (OSBA) in the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for fiscal year 2022-23. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2656, PN 3213 (Saylor) – The bill makes an annual appropriation from a restricted revenue account within the General fund for the operation of the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) in fiscal year 2022-2023. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2657, PN 3214 (Saylor) – The bill makes annual appropriations to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board for fiscal year 2022-23. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2658, PN 3215 (Saylor) – The bill makes annual appropriations to provide for expenses of the State Employees’ Retirement Board for fiscal year 2022-23. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2659, PN 3216 (Saylor) – The bill makes annual appropriations to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for fiscal year 2022-23. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2661, PN 3217 (Saylor) – The bill makes annual appropriations to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) for fiscal year 2022-23. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2662, PN 3218 (Saylor) – The bill makes the annual appropriations for the regulation and enforcement relating to gaming for fiscal year 2022-2023. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 676, PN 1182 (Pittman) – The bill amends Title 75 (Vehicles) to prohibit the stacking of uninsured and underinsured benefits and require insurers to make higher coverage limits available for consumer election. A motion to revert to prior printer number passed by a vote of 28-22 and was re-referred to appropriation.

HB 1561, PN 2317 (Farry) – The bill amends the Mental Health Procedures Act as it relates to the confidentiality and disclosure practices of medical records for individuals in treatment by expanding who may receive such records. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

HB 1563, PN 2318 (Cutler) – An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.221, No.63), known as the Pennsylvania Drug and Alcohol Abuse Control Act, further providing for definitions and for confidentiality of records. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

HB 1598, PN 2140 (Boback) – The bill amends the Flood Plain Management Act by replacing references to the Department of Community Affairs (DCED) with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). This legislation provides that PEMA will have the statutory authority to administer and oversee the National Flood Insurance Program in place of the Department of Community and Economic Development. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1665, PN 2733 (Quinn) – The bill would amend Act 164 of 1970 by adding a new section to the act. Section 1.1 would limit the application of any indemnification clause in a snow removal contract in situations where a recipient of snow removal services has affirmatively directed the snow removal contract not to provide services following an episode of inclement weather. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1935, PN 2210 (White) – The bill amends the act of June 5, 1991 (P.L.0009, No.6), known as the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority Act for Cities of The First Class. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1952, PN 3164 (Thomas) – The bill An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in United States Semiquincentennial, providing for infrastructure improvements and projects. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

HB 2097, PN 3248 (Hamm) – The bill would Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) to update an exemption to the minimum staffing requirements for a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance when responding to a call to provide Emergency Medical Services. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2157, PN3277 (Farry) – The bill repeals the Fireworks article from the Tax Code and adds it as a new chapter to the Agriculture Code. The bill also outlines time constraints when fireworks can be used and provides guidance to local municipalities.

Amendment A05272 (Senate R) – This amendment adds clarifying language, reduces grades of offenses, adds to the authorities of the department, makes changes to the permissible restrictions by the municipality and provides funding for reimbursements.

The amendment provides clarifications language to facility licensing and renewals.

The amendment adds authority for the department to refuse, suspend or revoke a facility license.

An appeal of a department determination under this new section must be made within 15 days.

Funding is directed annually to accredited bomb squads for reimbursement of costs associated with removal/storage/disposal of consumer fireworks, display fireworks and combustibles.

The amendment reduces the grading of first and subsequent offenses. The tiered fines remain the same.

Changes to state restrictions on the time of use of consumer fireworks to a municipality ability to restrict the times of use that consumer fireworks may not be used between 10 PM and 10 AM, unless a federal holiday, then until 1 AM.

The amendment passed by a vote of 49-1 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 44-6 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2401, PN 2969 (Wheeland) – The bill amends the Health Care Facilities Act of 1979, to allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to order home health care services as authorized under Federal law.

Amendment A0528 (K. Ward) – The amendment provides for the extension of certain waivers that were first implanted under the COVID Disaster Declaration and federal disaster declarations for the COVID pandemic. The waivers are extended through October 31, 2022.

Waivers are included for the following agencies:

DDAP

Office of Administration

Banking and Securities

DMVA

Labor and Industry

Revenue

Health

Human Services

State—BPOA

The amendment passed by a vote of 50-0 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 50-0 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2412, PN 2973 (Williams) – The bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to authorize the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Pennsylvania Guard to assist state agencies with Cyber Security. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1500, PN 1563 (Klunk) – amends the Abortion Control Act by prohibiting a woman from obtaining an abortion if an abortion is sought because the unborn child receives a prenatal diagnosis of Down Syndrome. An abortion is also prohibited if the abortion is sought because of the sex of the unborn child.

Motion to remove from table was approved by a vote of 29-21.