DED Announces Recipients of HOME, National Housing Trust Fund Project Approvals for Housing Development 

2021 Program Year HOME CHDO, HOME LIHTC, National Housing Trust Fund Project Approvals Announced

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of more than $3.5 Million in federal funding for affordable and low-income housing development through the following programs:

The HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Community Housing Development Organization (HOME CHDO) program, which DED administers to support nonprofit organizations specializing in the development of homeownership units for low-to-moderate income households.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Rental Development program, through which DED collaborates with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) to allocate tax credits and HOME funding to projects that develop affordable rental housing throughout the state.

The National Housing Trust Fund (HTF), through which DED collaborates with NIFA to allocate tax credits and HTF funding to rental housing development benefitting very low-income households throughout the state.

Today’s project approvals include $1,555,000 in HOME CHDO funding, with recipients shown in Table 1.

Table 1 HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Community Housing Development Organization (HOME CHDO) Recipients and Project Activities, 2021

Today’s HOME rental development project recipients are provided in Table 2, total HOME approval of $1 million dollars.

Table 2 HOME Rental Development Project Recipients and Project Activities, 2021

Finally, today’s HTF recipients are given in Table 3, total HTF approval of $1 million dollars.

Table 3 National Housing Trust Fund Recipients and Project Activities, 2021

For more information on these programs, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov.