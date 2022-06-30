Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,848 in the last 365 days.

DED Announces Recipients of HOME, National Housing Trust Fund Project Approvals for Housing Development 

2021 Program Year HOME CHDO, HOME LIHTC, National Housing Trust Fund Project Approvals Announced

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of more than $3.5 Million in federal funding for affordable and low-income housing development through the following programs:

  • The HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Community Housing Development Organization (HOME CHDO) program, which DED administers to support nonprofit organizations specializing in the development of homeownership units for low-to-moderate income households.
  • The HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Rental Development program, through which DED collaborates with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) to allocate tax credits and HOME funding to projects that develop affordable rental housing throughout the state.
  • The National Housing Trust Fund (HTF), through which DED collaborates with NIFA to allocate tax credits and HTF funding to rental housing development benefitting very low-income households throughout the state.

Today’s project approvals include $1,555,000 in HOME CHDO funding, with recipients shown in Table 1.

Table 1 HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Community Housing Development Organization (HOME CHDO) Recipients and Project Activities, 2021

Table 1

Today’s HOME rental development project recipients are provided in Table 2, total HOME approval of $1 million dollars.

Table 2 HOME Rental Development Project Recipients and Project Activities, 2021

Table 2

Finally, today’s HTF recipients are given in Table 3, total HTF approval of $1 million dollars.

Table 3 National Housing Trust Fund Recipients and Project Activities, 2021

Table 3

For more information on these programs, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov.

You just read:

DED Announces Recipients of HOME, National Housing Trust Fund Project Approvals for Housing Development 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.