Thursday, June 30, 2022

NEW YORK STATE PARTNERSHIP AGAINST DROWSY DRIVING ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF “Stay Awake! Stay Alive!” PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT CHALLENGE

The New York State Partnership Against Drowsy Driving (NYPDD) today announced the winners of the 2022 "Stay Awake! Stay Alive!" Public Service Announcement (PSA) Challenge. The PSA competition is focused on preventing drowsy driving impairment in a way that resonates with young and adult drivers alike.

The Challenge, supported by New York Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the NYS Department of Health (DOH), was open to college students at 12 SUNY and CUNY schools. Participants created 25-second videos to raise awareness about drowsy driving, vying for cash awards of $2,500, $1,500 or $1,000, respectively, for first, second and third place.

2022 "Stay Awake! Stay Alive!" Challenge Winners

1st Prize – Sergio de la Vega, SUNY Buffalo

2nd Prize - Bilal Iftikhar, SUNY Nassau

3rd Prize - Joseph Morais, SUNY Suffolk

The winning and honorable mention videos can be viewed here.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “I applaud this year’s PSA winners for their hard work and efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of drowsy driving. Fatigued or drowsy driving can affect your ability to operate a vehicle safely just as impaired or distracted driving can. Make sure you get plenty of sleep before getting behind the wheel or, if you experience drowsiness while on the road, find a safe place to pull over and get some rest.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “Congratulations to this year’s PSA winners, who, through their creative video segments, are helping to reach New Yorkers – especially young adults – to prevent drowsy driving impairment, which can have dangerous consequences. Made by college-aged New York students, these PSA’s effectively communicate the importance of safe driving in a way that college-aged New Yorkers can connect with. I thank all of the students who submitted to this contest and the New York State Partnership Against Drowsy Driving for their ongoing work in this space.”

SADD Regional Manager Lauren Zimmerman-Meade said, “SADD is proud to partner with the GTSC and our twelve participating colleges for another great year of the ‘Stay Awake! Stay Alive!’ Challenge. We appreciate all of the work the students put into these PSA videos and are confident that with their help as advocates and peer leaders we can highlight the dangers of drowsy driving, increase awareness of the warning signs of drowsiness, and ultimately help save a life!”

College students are among the most at risk for drowsy driving. Building on the state’s ongoing efforts to educate young New Yorkers about the dangers of drowsy driving, the NYPDD holds “Stay Awake! Stay Alive!” events at New York colleges each spring. Each year the NYPDD focuses their outreach efforts on colleges with younger drivers and where statewide crash data reflects a higher incidence of crashes in which the driver fell asleep or drowsiness or fatigue were reported as a contributing factor.

About the NYPDD

Established in 2004, the NYPDD seeks to educate the public and high-risk groups about the dangers of drowsy driving and promote preventive strategies. Members include representatives from the GTSC, the NYS Department of Health, the Thruway Authority, the NYS Department of Transportation, New York State Police, the NYS Association of Chiefs of Police, the Trucking Association of New York, AAA Hudson Valley, the NYS Association of Traffic Safety Boards, NYS Sheriffs’ Association, NYS SADD and SUNY Stony Brook.

