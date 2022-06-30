Joint statement on the first anniversary of the Lytton wildfire

CANADA, June 30 - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, have released the following statement marking one year since the Lytton wildfire:

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of a wildfire that devastated the Village of Lytton, displaced the community and tragically took the lives of two people, we share the grief and sadness of everyone who has been affected.

“We know this past year has been extraordinarily difficult for the members of this community, and we mourn with you. We recognize and commend your tremendous perseverance and strength, and we want you to know that our government is by your side.

“We know that for people waiting to get back to their properties and to rebuild their homes and lives, the recovery process can’t move fast enough. While there is still a lot of work ahead of us, over the past year, the Province and the federal government have worked together under the leadership of the Village of Lytton and the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council to make significant progress toward rebuilding. This has been a partnership effort since day one, and we will keep moving forward together to address challenges and ensure the community has the foundation in place for people, businesses and leadership to rebuild as soon as possible.

“On this sombre anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to all those affected by last year’s wildfire that we will not stop working until everyone can see the pathway to returning home.”