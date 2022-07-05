Pointr gains 13 new Fortune 100 customers; appoints Steve Parlin of Amadeus as VP of Strategic Business Development
Pointr has gained 13 new Fortune 100 customers. To continue to drive growth, Pointr welcomes Steve Parlin, ex-Global Partnership Lead at Amadeus.
I’m excited to join Pointr as it grows aggressively and helps drive great guest and employee experiences in workplaces, air travel, hospitality, and retail with accurate, reliable location services.”BOSTON, MA, US, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pointr has tripled rollouts and doubled the number of clients this year and is on track to triple revenue in 2022 after becoming the preferred partner of 13 Fortune 100 companies. The company today announced the addition of Steve Parlin as a VP of Strategic Business Development as it looks to continue its rapid growth as the leading choice for Fortune 100 companies looking for indoor mapping and location services.
— Steve Parlin
The appointment comes as Pointr has seen accelerated demand in recent months for its digital maps, indoor wayfinding, and blue-dot positioning technology. In the last 12 months, Pointr has quadrupled the number of pilots, doubled its number of live clients, and tripled rollouts. Pointr’s technology is now in use by 13 Fortune 100 companies, who selected Pointr due to its unique AI-mapping technology MapScale® which enables the digitalization of buildings at scale, and its patented Deep Location® platform for accurate blue-dot positioning and wayfinding. These customers include the largest home improvement store in the US, one of the US's largest department store chains, several of the world’s largest technology companies, and the largest commercial real-estate company globally. Pointr has an opportunity for market domination in a market that is estimated by Gartner to amount to $55 billion in revenue by 2030.
Steve, an industry veteran, brings more than 25 years of experience in leading strategic partnerships, business transformation, product development, and innovation. Most recently Steve was with Amadeus, a global leader in travel and hospitality software, where for the last 5 years he led their Product Strategy and then their Global Partnerships Team. Having spent two decades in the travel, hospitality, and technology industries, Steve will use his expertise to double down on enhancing the on-site experience with innovative location technology by Pointr.
“What I love about fast-scaling companies is to work on a myriad of new business opportunities. I’m really excited to join Pointr as it grows aggressively and helps drive guest experience in air travel, hospitality, retail, and the employee experience in workplaces with accurate, reliable location services.”, said Steve Parlin, VP of Strategic Business Development at Pointr.
About Pointr
Pointr is a global leader in indoor mapping and location technology. The company delivers reliable and intuitive location experiences to connect people with buildings, at scale. Pointr’s AI-mapping technology MapScale™ can digitize 1000+ buildings instantly from CAD files and the Deep Location® platform provides high-accuracy blue-dot positioning, navigation, geofencing, and powerful location analytics. Pointr has 13 Fortune 100 customers globally and is deployed across 27 countries.
