Senate Approves Legislation to Provide Grants Under the ‘Securing Our Children’s Future Fund’

Trenton – Yesterday the Senate approved two bills that would appropriate funds from the ‘Securing our Children’s Future Fund’ to cover career and technical education grants.

The first bill, S-2830, sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein and Senator James Beach, would appropriate a total of $19.9 million from the ‘Securing Our Children’s Future Fund’ for career and technical education grants at New Jersey county colleges.

“Career and technical education trains students for a wide range of jobs, such as engineering, architecture, social services, education, hospitality, and performing arts,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “As our students prepare for life after college, it is imperative we ensure our students are ready to enter the labor market, and the money from the ‘Securing Our Children’s Future Fund’ will benefit a number of New Jersey college students.”

Under the bill, the following project grants would be awarded:

$4,000,000 to Camden County College campuses in Blackwood and Camden;

$4,000,000 to Essex County College campus in Newark;

$3,381,337 to Passaic County College campus in Wayne;

$4,000,000 to Raritan Valley Community College campus in Branchburg;

$3,750,000 to Rowan College of South Jersey campus in Sewell; and

$862,500 to Sussex County Community College campus in Newton.

“Many students begin their post-secondary education at county colleges, and it is vital that we make certain these schools have the resources needed to aid and elevate the learning experience,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “This bill is a critical asset in ensuring that our county colleges are able to deliver a world-class career and technical education to our students.”

The second bill, S-2831, sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal and Senator Greenstein, would appropriate a total of $36.9 million from the ‘Securing Our Children’s Future Fund’ for career and technical education expansion to the State’s county vocational schools.

“Our vocational schools provide a unique source of education, allowing students to receive both academic and technical education while learning the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in their field of work,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “The funds from this bill would ensure that our vocational students would continue to receive a quality education that will have them fully prepared for their careers upon graduation.”

Under the bill, the following project grants would be awarded:

$5,895,488 to the Burlington County Institute of Technology campus in Medford;

$10,416,657 to the Burlington County Institute of Technology campus in Westhampton;

$14,450,859 to the Cape May County Technical High School District in Cape May County;

$3,750,000 to the Hunterdon County Vocational School District in Hunterdon County;

$197,024 to the Passaic County Vocational School District in Passaic County; and

$2,250,000 to the Salem County Vocational Technical School District in Salem County.

The bills were both approved by the Senate by a vote of 40-0.