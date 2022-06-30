Submit Release
Honor a Service Member with Your Vote in the Aug. 4 Election

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Honor Vote Program from the Secretary of State’s office allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote in an upcoming election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military.

“Through the sacrifice of the brave men and women of our country’s armed forces, we as Americans have the right to select our leaders through free elections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The Honor Vote program is a small way that we can recognize and thank those who fought and died for our rights and those serving our country to protect them.”

The Honor Vote program is free and open to any registered voter in Tennessee. Voters can choose to dedicate their vote to anyone currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Tennessee National Guard.

Honor Vote participants will receive an information guide and an official 2022 Honor Vote button that they can wear while casting their ballot.

All Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List on GoVoteTN.gov and the Honor Vote Twitter account @tnhonorvote. Participants are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtags #TNHonorVote and #GoVoteTN.

For more information or to register your vote dedication, visit GoVoteTN.gov/Honor. 

