Jackson to be sworn in as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice

U.S. Supreme Court News Release

The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30, at noon at the Supreme Court of the United States. Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., will administer the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer will administer the Judicial Oath in a ceremony in the West Conference Room before a small gathering of Judge Jackson's family.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the homepage of the Court's website, www.supremecourt.gov.

A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a special sitting of the Court in the Courtroom at a later date.