D2 Wellness Launches New Website and Unique Approach to T2 Diabetes Treatment

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D2 Wellness, a wellness company founded to provide a natural diabetes answer to those looking for an alternative to medicines, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, D2-Wellness.com.

The team at D2 Wellness believes that this is a very special year for diabetes.

“It’s a very special launch for us. 2021 was the 100th anniversary of insulin. We spent all of 2021 putting together this business and getting our website launched. The discovery of insulin in 1921 transformed diabetes from a death sentence to a chronic condition. It’s perfect timing.”

D2 Wellness focuses on providing holistic treatments for Type 2 diabetes. Instead of recommending certain medications, D2 Wellness emphasizes more on the education of healthy foods and lifestyle choices.

“Many people don’t realize that Type 2 diabetes is caused mainly by lifestyle choices. For example, eating a lot of processed carbohydrates and refined sugars. As a result of this, the pancreas goes into overdrive trying to produce enough insulin to process that food into energy. If you change your approach to foods and exercise, you can actually reverse your diabetes. That’s the whole basis of what we do,” said one of the team members.

In addition to providing supplements and info products, D2 Wellness provides over 240+ healthy, diabetes-friendly recipes and meal planning ideas–without sacrificing taste. They provide both the printed version and downloadable versions for easy use. By signing up, customers also get lifetime access to the D2 Wellness membership portal, where users will be able to conveniently access all the recipes and digital guides.

