A Heartfelt Dedication For A Dedicated Kin
Poet and author Marilyn Wassmann’s book showcases poetry from her familyPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Wassmann is a poet from a family that has produced a poet or an artist once in a while throughout its long history in America. Their work is collected in Wassmann’s book Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits.
Wassmann’s life is steeped in art. She has earned four degrees—two in art history, one in studio art, and one in library science, and she worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress prior to her retirement. Marilyn Wassmann writes poetry and prose regularly and has illustrated and contributed to the anthologies of the Greenbelt Writers’ Group. She has also published two books under her name, one of which is Pen Scratching Poets.
This book, initially published in 2016, is a showcase of poetry from the Benjamin side of the family (Wassmann’s maiden name is Benjamin). Readers will be treated to many of Marilyn’s own works and illustrations throughout the years.
They will also get to read poetry by Wassmann’s relatives, including some of her cousins, nieces, and nephews. One such highlight are the works from her grandmother, Ethel Tillotson Benjamin. Readers will also note the family-oriented topics chosen by Ethel– with topics that often revolve around family, a trait that seemingly was passed on to Marilyn herself.
Readers both young and old interested in honest expressions of affection will enjoy Pen Scratching Poets’ contents, both for the simple and direct lines of poetry, and the vibrant sketches accompanying each one.
Aside from this book, Marilyn Wassmann previously published What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children, a collection of poems designed to be read to, and with, children of all ages. Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits and The Opossum and The Cats, her second and third books respectively, were published by Writers’ Branding.
If you would like to immerse yourself into the creative mind of Marilyn Wassman, head on to (WB site) to grab a copy of one of her books. You may also visit her website at (AU website).
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter