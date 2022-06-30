European Brokers and Coinnect, in cooperation with Satec Underwriting, announce “Cyber Integrated Insurance Protection”
Coinnect Cyber Insurtech Platform integrated with Cyber Insurance PoliciesSWITZERLAND, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security is a very complex challenge for organizations of any size, a Cyber Attack can disrupt integrity, availability, and confidentiality of company data with huge damages and business impacts.
European Brokers and Coinnect, in partnership with Satec Underwriting, present a new integrated solution with the objective to cover the Cyber Risk and offer real time protection services throw a dedicated platform. Cyber Insurances Policies offered by European Brokers in cooperation with Satec Underwriting are actively tailored to the real Cyber Risk of the client. Cyber Risk Assessment and proactive Monitoring is provided by Coinnect for insured clients. Thanks to a dedicated Platform, European Brokers enable clients to activate emergency Incident Response services to provide support and mitigate the damages.
Carlo De Simone, CEO of European Brokers, commented: “The Cyber Insurance Market is booming, we see increasing requests from clients while Insurance Companies are redefining procedures and approaches to assess and accept new customers.
There is a huge market with many clients still uninsured and a clear challenge for the industry to provide effective and simple Cyber Insurance products. Our partnership with Coinnect enable us to integrate technical Cyber solutions with insurance policies easy to be subscribed and with convenient premiums thanks to an active risk mitigation as an advantage for clients and the Insurance Companies. Cyber Risk is one of the most challenging and difficult to evaluate: simply try to assess a client risk during subscription is not enough, the right approach today is to continuously monitor and mitigate the risk with technical services bundled with insurance policies”.
Massimiliano Rijllo, CEO of Coinnect, added: “There is a growing and urgent demand of cooperation between the Insurance Industry and companies providing technical Cyber solutions and services. Unfortunately, this cooperation is often activated only during a claim to contain damages and provide incident response services. We think the combination of European Brokers deep Insurance experience, our Cyber Insurtech Platform and Satec Underwriting know-how will bring a real value to customers offering an integrate prevention and coverage of Cyber Risk”.
About European Brokers - www.ebrokers.it
European Insurance Brokers (EBA) has been operating in the insurance sector since 2005, is an international broker and boasts a particular specialization in the Credit and Bonds Branch, priding itself on having a privileged relationship with the entire national and international insurance market. We are members of AIBA (Italian Association of Insurance Brokers), Assilea (Italian Leasing Association), Assoprevidenza. The company and all its processes are certified according to ISO 9001: 2008. We were also the first Italian broker to have obtained the "Legality Rating" issued by the Competition and Market Authority (Agcm). European Brokers is authorized to operate by IVASS - Insurance Supervisory Institute, by OAM as a Credit Broker, and by FCA - Financial Conduct Authority UK. The financial solidity is expressed by the achievement of the status of Prime Company for Creste with a B1 rating (failure score 100, paydex D&B 80) also maintained following the Covid pandemic event, a volume of intermediated premiums of approximately 140 million euros and approximately 1 billion euro of assets under management.
About Coinnect - www.coinnect.io
Coinnect is a Cyber Security and Insurtech Company, we provide services and platforms for Cyber Risk Assessment, Mitigation, Incident Response. We work with Loss Adjusters, Brokers, Insurance Companies providing technical services and solutions to facilitate Customers Acquisition, Cyber Risk Monitoring and Mitigation, Costs and Business Downtime reduction in case of Cyber Attack.
Our unique Cyber Insurtech Platform offer Ransomware Intelligence, active Cyber Risk Assessment and Mitigation, Cyber Claims support and enable Insurance Players to complement and enhance their Cyber Insurance offering.
About Satec - www.satecunderwriting.eu
SATEC S.r.l. was founded in 1993 as Managing General Agent specialized in the underwriting of Space and Aviation risks. The Global Re (treatises), Weather and Contingency divisions were developed in the following years and currently operate from the SATEC offices in Venice, Rome and London. In 2018, after the acquisition of the Cattolica Group, SATEC joined the Marine, Property, Sports and Casualty businesses; in 2019, Cyber, Pollution and Surety, opening the new offices in Milan and Genoa, and in 2020 the Financial Lines. As part of the Specialty Lines, the project and it includes a network of MGA and a reinsurance company. Satec is the main Underwriting Agency, and in partnership with innovative national and international markets and capacity providers underwrites more than 70 million in Gross Premium out of a total of 90 million produced by the entire MGAs’ network.
Press Office
Coinnect SA
email us here