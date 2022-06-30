Former Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Announces Launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC

Tristela Strategies, LLC Dr. Lisa Piercey

Dr. Lisa Piercey has launched Tristela Strategies, a consulting firm advising healthcare entrepreneurs and investors on market strategy, policy, and growth.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dr. Lisa Piercey, former Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health and health system executive, announced the launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC, a boutique consulting firm dedicated to advising healthcare entrepreneurs and investors on market strategy, public policy, and growth opportunities.

Based in Nashville, Tristela’s name is derived from a translation of “three stars,” referencing the firm’s three areas of expertise – clinical, operational, and policy – and Tennessee’s iconic symbol of unity across the state’s three grand divisions.

“I am thrilled to launch Tristela Strategies to support meaningful change and innovation in the healthcare industry,” Piercey said. “Tennessee is renowned for its robust healthcare infrastructure and entrepreneurial spirit, so leveraging my private and public sector experience to help early and growth-stage companies build momentum is especially fulfilling.”

Early client engagements for the firm include scaling growth in a digital behavioral health company, exploring additional use cases for a patient engagement platform, and market positioning of a new life sciences product. To learn more about Tristela Strategies, visit www.tristela.com.

About Dr. Lisa Piercey

A nationally recognized physician executive, Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA has extensive experience across the healthcare ecosystem, in both the private and public sectors. Dr. Piercey joined Governor Bill Lee’s Cabinet in 2019 as Commissioner of Health for the State of Tennessee and served as Chairman of the Governor’s pandemic task force. Prior to her public service, Dr. Piercey spent nearly two decades providing clinical care and administrative leadership in large medical groups and health system operations, where she excelled at driving strategies for access to cost-efficient care, particularly in underserved and vulnerable populations. She earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Lipscomb University, received her M.D. from East Tennessee State University, and an M.B.A. from Bethel University. She is board certified in General Pediatrics and Child Abuse Pediatrics and has clinical faculty appointments at both Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.



