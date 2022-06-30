UND law dean receives SBAND's highest honor

UND News Release

Michael S. McGinniss, Dean of the UND School of Law, received the Distinguished Service Award from the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

Doug Bahr, president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota and a North Dakota district court judge, presented the award to Dean McGinniss at the Association’s Annual Meeting during the Law School Luncheon and Awards Program on June 16.

The Distinguished Service Award is the highest and most prestigious honor given by the Association. Created in 1980 by the Association’s Board of Governors, the award recognizes the efforts of its most outstanding members. The award, which is not given every year, is selected by the Board of Governors and honors a member of the profession who has provided outstanding service to the state and legal community over an extended career.

A plaque hangs outside the courtroom of the North Dakota Supreme Court to permanently honor the recipients of the award and serve as a remembrance of their dedication and work.

“I cannot adequately express just how humbled I am for being selected to join the tremendous legacy of North Dakota judges and lawyers who have been recognized with this great honor,” said McGinniss in his acceptance speech. He spoke of the warm welcome he received by the North Dakota legal community when he arrived in Grand Forks to begin his career as a law professor. He expressed his gratitude for the ample opportunities provided to him to contribute to the association in many different roles.

“I am very proud, and always will be, to call North Dakota my home,” McGinniss said.