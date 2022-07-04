INGOT Obtains FSA License and Opens New Office in Seychelles
This license brings us closer to realizing our vision of expanding into every single region around the world and having a global presence that allows us to serve clients from various countries.”MAHE, SEYCHELLES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To strengthen its worldwide presence while continuing to present premium trading services to investors from all walks of life, INGOT Global Ltd. (“INGOT”) has recently obtained the Seychelles Financial Service Authority (FSA) license and opened its first physical office in the island country.
The FSA license ensures that all regulations and compliance requirements of companies within Seychelle’s non-bank financial services sector are being fairly implemented, consequently protecting investors' rights. Seeking the same objective, and complying with FSA’s laws and regulations, INGOT continuously strives to raise awareness about trading by presenting investors with vital tips on how to trade smartly and manage risks. This aligns with INGOT’s mission to provide traders with a safe investing environment that allows them to work on achieving their financial goals without the fear of falling prey to scams.
INGOT Founder Iman Mutlaq says: “What sets trusted brokers apart from unscrupulous ones is having a legitimate financial license. And at INGOT, our main objective is to provide clients with an exceptional trading experience built on trust and marked by innovation, where clients can rest assured that they are trading with a reliable brokerage firm. For this reason, we are adamant about obtaining them from the best regulatory bodies out there, such as the FSA Seychelles, which is known for its strict restrictions designed to protect investors.”
INGOT Director Hossam Abdelaziz states: “We are very excited to have reached this milestone, which resembles a new chapter for INGOT characterized by broad growth and rapid development. Attaining this license brings us closer to realizing our vision of expanding into every single region around the world and having a robust global presence that allows us to serve clients from various countries.”
About INGOT Global Ltd.
INGOT Global Ltd. is a regulated online brokerage firm that serves as the middleman between traders and global financial markets, thus facilitating access to premium investment opportunities. These cover varied financial instruments, namely commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs, and currencies. INGOT Global presents you with a unique trading experience through its competitive trading services and conditions.
To find out more about the company, visit the website www.ingotglobaltd.com or call +2484345580. You can also visit our office in Unit 3, 2nd Floor, Dekk Complex, Plaisance, Mahe, Seychelles.
