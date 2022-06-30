Submit Release
Winter and Labor fail the energy credibility test again



30 June 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for Energy and Renewables,

Labor’s Mr Negative Dean Winter continues to chase cheap headlines and shows he has no credibility and no plan when it comes to energy policy and Tasmania’s energy security.

The Australian Energy Market Operator confirmed today that there is an urgent need for Marinus Link as Australia transitions to a clean energy future.

AEMO confirmed that this critical project will deliver $4.5 billion in net benefits to the nation and position Tasmania as a truly clean, smart and innovative State.

Even the Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen spoke at the Australian Press Club yesterday in a positive way about Marinus Link and its contribution to the Rewiring the Nation initiative.

Mr Winter needs to pick up the phone to Minister Bowen and get on the same page with Marinus Link because at the moment all he is doing is embarrassing himself and Tasmanian Labor in front of his Federal colleagues.

No wonder Prime Minister Albanese didn’t want to be associated with any of his Tasmanian Labor colleagues when he visited Tasmania recently

Labor has no credibility on energy issues – under Labor electricity prices skyrocketed by 65 per cent and our energy security was put at risk. Under a Liberal Government prices have decreased in real terms for households and small businesses since 2014.

The Tasmanian Government has consistently said that Marinus Link is critical national infrastructure and will only go ahead if it is in the best interests of Tasmanians.

