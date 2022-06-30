D-Day for Rebecca White

30 June 2022

Felix Ellis, Liberal Member for Braddon



With Labor’s review into their toxic culture and omnishambles election campaign due to be delivered today, it is clear that time is fast running out for the failed leader Rebecca White.

Last year’s State election and the recent Federal Election clearly showed that under Ms White’s leadership, Tasmanian Labor has gone backwards in every respect, with infighting and fractures evident at every turn.

The party was even forced to cancel their 2021 state conference out of fear their infighting would be put on display, and to avoid motions to return David O’Byrne to the Labor Caucus.

Labor leaders from around the country have called for national intervention into the State division, and Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese distanced himself from Rebecca White during his recent Tasmania visit.

This has all occurred under Ms White’s leadership – the question is, will she take responsibility?

With the outcomes of the review now in her hands, Ms White needs to outline her plan to fix the toxic mess that is Tasmanian Labor so they can actually focus on Tasmanians and their needs.

