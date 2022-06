AZERBAIJAN, June 30 - Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili

On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The head of state congratulated Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of his birthday, wished him the best of health and success in his...

28 june 2022, 15:20