Ahrvo Labs Board Appoints 7 Directors to Newly-Formed Growth Advisory Board
Brandon Neal, Jimmy Zheng, Zack Stevens, Nikola Stankovic, Alec Fischer, Armand Ngueti, and George Connolly, Join the Growth Advisory Board.
The growth board will oversee the implementation of initiatives such as Accelerator/Startup, and Accreditation/University programs, to advance Ahrvo’s technology within the portable identity space”CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahrvo Labs Inc., the portable identity and payments company, is pleased to announce the formation of the Ahrvo Growth Advisory Board and the appointment of 7 new directors to the growth board, as follows:
— Andrew Thammavongsa, President of Ahrvo Labs Board of Directors
*Brandon Neal is COO at Euler, a DeFi money market protocol, and former manager of the US Treasury Auction Operations at the New York Federal Reserve Bank;
*Jimmy Zheng is a second-year student at Harvard Business School (HBS) who served as president of the HBS Blockchain and Crypto Club for the 2021-2022 academic year;
*Zack Steven is CEO of Cloudburst, SBC, and a Partner at Monkey Island Ventures;
*Nikola Stankovic is Senior Manager of Operations at Tegus where he is focused on growing and scaling operations;
*Alec Fischer is Manager of Client Development — ESG Advisory - at ACA Group;
*Armand Ngueti is Founder/CEO at UBTS - a telecom that provides reliable, secure, and fast internet services in Africa; and
*George Connolly is President of the enterprise blockchain network at One Ledger.
“Our growth advisory board is made up of leaders with polished skill sets from diverse backgrounds,” said Andrew Thammavongsa, President of Ahrvo Labs Board of Directors.
“The growth advisory board will oversee the implementation of initiatives such as Accelerator/Startup, Accreditation/University programs, and community building to advance the technology within the portable-identity space,” Thammavongsa said.
“The growth board’s initiatives are vital to our long-term success,” said Akporefe “Appo” Agbamu, Founder/CEO of Ahrvo Labs and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
About Brandon Neal
Brandon is the COO of Euler, a next-generation DeFi borrowing and lending protocol. He spent two decades on Wall Street, most recently at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he managed the New York operations of the US Treasury Auction. He also led long-term strategic planning efforts for the US Treasuries primary market on behalf of the Bank, focusing on market microstructure and emergent technologies. Brandon is Vice-Chair of the Institutional Asset Management Group at the CFA Society of New York. He is also an active contributor to the Fintech Thought Leadership Group at the Society, having led a number of discussions related to blockchain, CBDCs, and sovereign cryptocurrencies.
About Jimmy Zheng
Jimmy is a second-year student at Harvard Business School who served as president of the HBS Blockchain and CryptoClub this past academic year. He spent last summer at an early-stage investment firm focused on pre-seed and seed investing in the blockchain space, and worked in investment banking (BAML M&A) and private equity (Carlyle) prior to business school. Jimmy helped grow the HBS Blockchain and CryptoClub from 30 to more than 300 members and launched the inaugural Harvard-wide blockchain conference (an event co-hosted between Harvard College, Harvard Business School, and Harvard Law School) which brought in more than 1000 attendees and more than 200 speakers and sponsors.
About Zack Steven
Zack Steven is CEO of Cloudburst, SBC, and a Partner at Monkey Island Ventures. He is a lifelong entrepreneur and leader whose experience spans sales, operations, finance, and product development ranging from startups to private equity and public companies. He is passionate about good design, big ideas, and strong communities, with a particular interest in entrepreneurship, tech, equity, and art.
About Nikola Stankovic
Nikola has helped early and late-stage startups build tech-centric operations teams and data-driven processes. His background in operations, program management, and analytics has allowed him to bridge the gap between teams and across people, processes, and products to drive operational excellence. Today, Nikola is at Tegus as a Senior Manager of Operations where he is focused on growing and scaling operations. Prior to his time at Tegus, Nikola was at Stripe and Uber. During his time at Stripe, he championed efficiency by improving the suite of external and internal support products. His strong project management skills, 360 view of operations, and cross-functional collaboration improved the organization’s average turn-around time by 10 percent while accommodating tight timeframes and high-security protocols. While at Uber, Nikola launched Operations at Uber Freight and spent five years in Customer Operations and Program Management.
About Alec Fischer
Alec Fischer brings more than 10 years of full-cycle sales experience to the board working for high-growth SAAS startups, WeWork, and currently ACA - a leading provider of compliance, risk, and governance solutions. Alec brings expertise in building sales teams, organizations, and processes with the most notable work in developing a behavior-based automated prospecting tool for When I Work, a company that just secured $200M in funding from Bain Capital. In addition, Alec worked at gener8tor as Head of Business Development where he focused on building relationships with city/state governments, universities, and large corporations interested in bringing an accelerator/incubator program to their market. With his personal time, Alec enjoys networking, mastering recipes in the kitchen, and providing guidance to entrepreneurs.
About Armand Ngueti
Armand is a Ph.D. Candidate, Corporate Executive, IT Technical Specialist and Architect, ICT in Education Expert, Microsoft Certified Trainer, and Digital Strategy Mastermind with almost 10 years of experience in the field on three continents. He is the founder of Universal Broadband & Technology Services - International Corp. (UBTS). Universal Broadband & Technology Services (UBTS) - International Corp., is an internationally licensed & digital platform think tank based in the US with affiliates in Africa. UBTS empowers communities by improving people’s lives through the transformative power of technology. Its human-centered collaborative approach fuels teaming with global telecom think tank [WBA*, TIP*] and local affiliates to promote, sponsor, and deliver technology-based economic development programs. The foundation is an affordable and reliable broadband internet complementary with a submarine fiber backbone and VSAT backhaul for a proper broadband access solution. UBTS’ technology enables scalable deployment of next-generation networks to serve the needs of least developed and emerging communities.
George Connolly
George Connolly is a business executive and management consultant with over twenty years of experience in senior-level positions in the private sector. As President of OneLedger, he has been the primary advocate for the business for the last two years, overseeing the release of its Mainnet, million in investments, the launch of its Syndicated Bridge, and the OLVM. George holds an MBA - in International Business- Finance/Economics from the University of Liverpool, and a BSc – Marketing & Finance -Market Research/Statistics from Humber College. He is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, a Rotarian, and a regular speaker with Commonwealth Business Forum on National ICT strategies, E-government, Smart City development, and Electronic Health Records.
About Ahrvo
Powered by NFT ID™, the Ahrvo Network is a blockchain (wallet) agnostic (patent-pending) identity protocol empowering anyone, anywhere, to securely port, reuse, and manage identities, documents, and transactions. Ahrvo Pay enables payments globally in more than 150 fiat currencies and 300 digital currencies. Ahrvo Comply is a modular identity, document, and transaction management system consisting of more than 12 compliance products.
Learn more about Ahrvo Labs and Ahrvo Network by visiting https://kycaml.tech and https://ahrvo.network
