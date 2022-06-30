“American-Engineered, American-Made” GT Radial Tires in Formula DRIFT
The GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tire competing in Formula DRIFT is manufactured with pride in South Carolina. It is also available for street use.RICHBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cheer went up in Richburg, South Carolina, when drifting competitor Travis Reeder won the Formula DRIFT event in Englishtown, New Jersey.
Why? Because Reeder was driving on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires which were developed at the company’s technical center there and produced at the adjoining manufacturing plant.
Plant team members take great pride in all the tires that roll out of the sprawling passenger/light truck tire plant, but they really get revved up when their tires perform well in the grueling Formula DRIFT competition.
The plant team members have had a lot to cheer about lately. Reeder’s win in Round 4 of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship in New Jersey on June 11 follows two podium finishes by GT Radial driver Chris Forsberg in Orlando and Atlanta this year.
Reeder, who has been a FD PRO driver for four years, had to battle some of the sport’s top drivers to claim his first win with his BMW M3 riding on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires.
“To get a PRO trophy is absolutely unbelievable. It’s totally been worth the wait, the stress and the hard work,” Reeder said after receiving the first-place trophy for the first time in his career.
Three-time Formula DRIFT champion Forsberg finished second at the Orlando event on May 21 after reaching the podium with a second-place finish in Atlanta on May 7.
Seven drivers are competing on GT Radial tires for the eight rounds of the 2022 Formula DRIFT season. The GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS is an ultra-high-performance tire also sold for street use. The two tire attributes most favored by Formula DRIFT drivers are predictable traction and durability, and the Champiro SX2 RS is getting rave reviews on both counts.
The plant, which began rolling out tires for North American drivers in 2017, sits on a 1,500-acre site along the Hwy. 9 corridor off I-77 about halfway between Charlotte and Columbia.
The plant site also houses the company’s U.S. research and development center. Using state of the art equipment and technology, the R&D teams work closely with their manufacturing counterparts to develop and produce high-quality tires specifically for American roads and drivers.
