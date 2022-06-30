ProActive Lending Group, LLC, Announces an Income-Focused Real Estate Lending Program
The program offers a safe way to earn good interest on your money while backing your investment by collateral and insurance.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProActive Lending Group, LLC, a trusted commercial lending firm, recently announced a program that offers real estate lending opportunities to private lenders and those looking to make their money work for them in Texas. This program works outside traditional interest-yielding methods and pairs lenders with real estate investors, allowing them to invest their money and get the best returns possible. The program pays them interests not annually or bi-annually but monthly, which serves as passive income.
ProActive Lending finds real estate investors with great real estate deals but insufficient funds to complete the investment. Most of these investors also apply for loans but get refused by the banks. ProActive Lending Group connects them with private lenders after qualifying them to make sure they and their property deals are a good risk and then puts deals together for lenders.
Lenders get to choose the real estate investment they like and the amount of money they would like to invest, and then ProActive Lending helps close the deal—using the investment property as collateral and insuring the investment through a nationally-known, licensed, and insured title company to make sure their money is secure. Lenders get their money paid directly through monthly interest-only payments that the investor makes and that ProActive Lending Group oversees.
A member of the group said, “We know private lenders who want to make their money work for them, and we also know real estate investors who have good deals in hand but can’t crack the deals because banks refused to offer them loans. Banks, on the other hand, have so many credit regulations and restrictions, and they often have to say “no” because they don’t want to risk anything. This is where we step in. We are able to say “Yes!” when the banks say “No”. Through our network of lenders and investors, we can help both parties meet their needs and grow together.”
ProActive Lending Group, LLC, is a product of Bruce Myles’ experience working with private investors who were willing to take a chance if their investments were protected and secured. Myle formed a group of investors and started the company with the idea that many hard-working business owners were not able to avail the banking services they deserved and needed to survive, maintain, and grow their businesses.
Since its inception, ProActive Lending Group has been instrumental in supporting investors looking for strategic investment opportunities in Texas. The company is run by a team of experienced finance professionals dedicated to helping clients with the most lucrative loan offers in the state, driving them towards their goals.
For more information, visit: https://ProActiveLendingGroup.com/investor-opportunities/
About ProActive Lending Group, LLC:- ProActive Lending Group, LLC, was formed in 2003 by Bruce Myles. The company has developed a network of private investors across this country that make it increasingly better suited and able to help people in over 40 States by awarding loans that banks could not or would not make to help both sides of the communities involved. Its in-house programs are better than ever, and its relationships with banks.
