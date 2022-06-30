Collagen Market 2022 Global Trends, Segmentation And Opportunities, Forecast To 2028 | Precision Business Insights
Collagen is made from four different types of animals: bovine, poultry, porcine, and marine. Collagen derived from bovine sources accounted for 37% of the totalLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global collagen market size was valued at USD 6.471 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Collagen is an insoluble fiber-forming protein found in the cell membrane and a variety of bodily tissues. It's made up of amino acids such as glycine, hydroxyproline, as well as arginine. It enhances skin firmness and elasticity, reduces bone loss, soothes joint discomfort, boosts muscular mass, enhances hair & nail growth, and supports brain health.
The Collagen Market - Growth Factors
Multivitamin pills, protein supplements, & collagen supplements are frequently used by vegans and vegetarians. This, combined with the fact that modern consumers are more informed than ever about the health advantages of collagen, has created a buzz around collagen and collagen-based products. The growing number of people in industrialized countries who choose to eat a vegetarian, vegan, as well as flexitarian diet suggests that the collagen supplement business has room to grow.
The Collagen Market – Segmentation
The global Collagen Market is based on Product Type, the market is segregated into Hydrolyzed Collagen, Gelatin, Native Collagen, and Others. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & beverages, Meat Processing, and Others. On the basis of Source, the market is classified into Porcine, Poultry, Bovine, Marine, and Others.
The Collagen Market Trend:
• Consumers' rising acceptance of collagen-based products is expected to benefit the industry.
The restraining factor of the collagen market:
• Intake of animal-sourced foods and drinks is prohibited in some cultures, which may limit market expansion. In addition, poor processing technology in the developing world will stymie market expansion.
The Collagen Market Regional Analysis:-
The rise of several end-user sectors such as healthcare, cosmetology, and food & beverage is likely to drive the collagen market in North America. Furthermore, the increased inclination for healthy drinks amongst consumers is likely to have a favorable impact on the market in the region. The development of strong healthcare industry, as well as considerable governmental investment in healthcare, is predicted to boost the regional market, particularly in the United States.
Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Collagen Market
The unexpected emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted customer preferences for collagen purchasing from traditional brick-and-mortar distribution networks to online shopping platforms.
