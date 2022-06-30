DirectIQ Launches Email Marketing Software that Enables Businesses to Automate Effective Email Campaigns

The software comes with multiple features such as creating attractive and appealing email campaigns for free that can help businesses increase their turnover.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DirectIQ, a technology company, has recently launched an email marketing software that enables businesses to launch effective email campaigns by automating the process and integrating the platform with numerous popular websites. The software offers multiple beneficial features including a dashboard with a clear and user-friendly interface that shows detailed information of relevant metrics. Email marketing is one of the most cost-effective and profitable direct marketing strategies capable of generating a disproportionate amount of profit for investment. The company aims to help client businesses leverage this marketing strategy by providing a more affordable Mailchimp alternative for email marketing service with this launch.In addition to the cost-free creation of beautiful email campaigns, the marketing tool allows the user to use A/B testing for the campaign setup page. Once the effectiveness of email templates has been evaluated and the best ones identified, the campaign can be carried out at a consistent and copious rate by automating the process. The tool allows clear and easy segmentation of the marketing campaign to maximize open and reception rates from customers. There are multiple free email templates the tool comes with which are entirely compatible with smartphones and tablets. For businesses who do not find templates that are suitable for their service, product, offers, or business policy, fresh templates can be designed in minutes.One of the major features of the tool is the user-friendly dashboard with an interface that provides all relevant metrics including detailed delivery reports, opens and click-through rates, geo-tracking, spam complaints, and others using clear and easy-to-understand visualizations and charts. The email marketing API feature allows the user to integrate it with other popular social media tools such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, as well as commercial websites such as Shopify, WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Salesforce, and others.During the launch, the company’s founder and current CEO Baris Ergin said, “Here at DirectIQ we have created a platform that simplifies and eases the email marketing efforts of businesses without compromising on their effectiveness. We pay attention to the needs and demands of our clients and we take their feedback seriously. We have made multiple changes to the feature of our email marketing tool based on these responses and we will continue to do that as long as it brings positive results to them. People looking for Klaviyo alternatives for email marketing campaigns will find more than their money’s worth in our services.”About DirectIQ: Founded by Baris Ergin who is the current CEO, DirectIQ is an information and technology company based in New York City.Address: 1732 1st Ave #22999New York,NY 10128Website: https://www.directiq.com/