Proton Therapy Market size is expected to reach USD 1,084.90 million, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% by 2028
People's cancer burden is exacerbated by the prevalence of cancer-causing viruses and defective genes.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global proton therapy market size is expected to value at USD 1,084.90 million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Radiation devices that use propelled protons as a source of radiation are used in proton therapy. Proton treatment is utilized to eliminate all cancer cells that are still alive. Particle accelerators have been used in proton treatment to direct a beam of protons at the tumor. Protons are charged particles that interfere with the DNA of cells, causing them to be damaged and eventually die. The accelerator, electromagnets, gantry, nozzle, and patient room are all part of proton treatment equipment, which are expensive and take up a lot of space.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-proton-therapy-market/
The Proton Therapy Market - Growth Factors
Proton therapy (PT) is gaining popularity in oncology as a way to improve treatment outcomes in a variety of cancers. PT has been shown to optimize the general survival rates of patients by increasing the rate of local tumor therapy and reducing radiation-induced side effects. The great potential of proton beam treatment has prompted the growth of PT centers and the adoption of expensive equipment, propelling the PT market forward. In many cancer types, proton beam treatment is quickly becoming a potent and better alternative to conventional radiation therapy.
The Proton Therapy Market – Segmentation
The Global Proton Therapy Market on the basis of Type of System, the market is categorized into Single Room systems and Multi-Room System. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Head & Neck Cancer, Paediatric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gastro-Intestinal Cancer, Brain Cancer, and Others. On the basis of End-User, the market is categorized into Hospitals, Radiotherapy Centers, and Others.
The Proton Therapy Market Trend:
• Compact machine development is also predicted to help the industry flourish.
• The market is seeing an increase in the number of standalone proton therapy centres being built.
Request Sample Of The Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=17859
The Proton Therapy Market –Regional Analysis
With a revenue share of roughly 65.9% in 2016, Asia-Pacific led the market. The rising prevalence of malignancies, as well as good reimbursement conditions, are expected to drive demand for PT products in the region. Additionally, rising hospital expenditure on the creation of new facilities and raising awareness of the benefits of this treatment technique is likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period.
Related Reports:
Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Type( (Gene Induced Immunotherapy (Tumour Antigen Gene Delivery, Cytokine Gene Delivery), Oncolytic Virotherapy (Adenoviruses, Adeno Associated Virus, Lentiviruses, Alpha Virus, Retrovirus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Vaccinia virus, Simian Virus ) ,Gene Transfer/ Gene Replacement, Electroporation, Magnetofection, Naked / Plasmid Vectors, Gene Gun, Sonoporation)), Therapy (Retroviral Therapy, Adenoviral Therapy), End-User (Hospitals, Oncology institutes, Biotechnological companies, Clinical Research Labs), and by Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-cancer-gene-therapy-market/
Cell Therapy Market: By Type (Allogeneic and Autologous), By Technology (Cell Immortalization Technology, Cell Plasticity Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Somatic Cell Technology, Three-Dimensional Technology and Viral Vector Technology), By Cell Source (Stem Cell and Non-stem Cell), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs), Musculoskeletal, Neural Stem Cell, Neurological, Ocular, Oncology, Umbilical Cord Blood-Derived Cells, Wounds & Injuries and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Regenerative Medicine Centers, Diagnostic & Research Centers and Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/cell-therapy-market/
Compression Therapy Market: Type (Static compression therapy, Dynamic compression therapy), By Preparation (Compression pumps, Compression bandages, Compression stockings, Compression tapes), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Home Care Settings), By Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/compression-therapy-market/
Bacteriophage Therapy Market: By Type (Lytic, Lysogenic), By Application (Diagnostic, Antimicrobial Drug Discovery, Veterinary Medicines, Others), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic Research Organizations & Institutes, Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/bacteriophage-therapy-market/
North America Proton Therapy Market By Type of System (Single Room System and Multi-Room System), By Application (Paediatric Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gastro-Intestinal Cancer, Brain Cancer and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Radiotherapy Centres and Others) and Country
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/north-america-proton-therapy-market/
Satya Prabhu
Precision Business Insights
sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
+1 866-598-1553
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn