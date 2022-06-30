AoonuAuto introduces new accessories: car floor mats and phone holders for unique style and comfort

Personalized car accessories products is becoming more & more popular to meet the diverse demands of different drivers & car enthusiasts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AoonuAuto has become an industry leader, well-known for developing outstanding customized auto accessories aimed at enhancing vehicle appearances and brightening interiors. The updated accessories come with car floor mats, car phone holders, and other interior automobile accessories.

Since its inception, the unique custom auto parts manufacturer and on-demand car accessories distributor has focused on producing automobile accessories to satisfy the various demands of car owners, providing stylish, bespoke accessories designed to give cars the opulence they deserve.

With quality and professionalism at the forefront of its operations, AoonuAuto conducts its led car lights and other accessories merchandise on its official car accessories store a responsive website, beautifully designed with a gorgeous and generous display of the company's latest, dashing car accessories. The company simplified shopping on its platform such that buyers can quickly get what they want with one or two clicks, while the blog section contains a wealth of informative articles on how to install and maintain car accessories.

Available on display at AoonuAuto's car accessories store is the car floor mat, custom made for vehicle owners who cherish the warm ambience of lovely, bright, and graceful colours. The car floor mat has eight different light colors and comes with a remote control that changes the various light modes. The car floor mat is also designed with high-quality, soft LED lights, while the mat itself is made with waterproof, durable leather that doesn't fade and peel off easily. The pure light provides a cozy environment inside the automobile thanks to its acrylic's superb light transmission, making for a dreamy, driving experience.

The company also manufactures another crucial auto part, the car phone holder. Compatible with all smartphones up to 6.7”, AoonuAuto's car phone holder mounts are suitable for all kinds of mobile phones with brand thick cases, battery cases, otter boxes, and ring cases, with exceptional sturdiness to hold tightly hold phones. The car phone holders come with an enhanced suction cup - ensuring that car mounts will stay firmly in their position, even on bumpy roads, sharp turns, or emergency brakes.

The cell phone holder comes with a 360 degrees ball joint and adjustable telescopic arm that gives a 360 rotatable view, allowing for the adjustment of a phone to any angle. Additionally, the cell phone holders come with a durable lock system, which is a new, unique, locking system made to ensure the mount is stable by double locking the suction cup mount for total security.

"We believe in going above and beyond to provide the best customer service possible'', a company executive said. ''We provide professional customized services. When you order our customized LED car lights product, you can see the customized effect for free in advance, thereby reducing customization errors. We support customized LOGO, some products also support customized lighting colors and size,'' he remarked.

The glow LED car lights and accessories turn the car into a quasi-personal club, all the while adding that cool factor and safety that comes with a lit up car floor or interior lights. Drivers & passengers could enjoy cozy & stylish life with the customized car decoration in the car.

For more information on the first-class custom car accessories products and services, visit https://aoonuauto.com/

Portable Car Phone Holder with custom LED Car Logo