Canada-Give a Cheer: Celebrates Canada Day at SongsAboutCanada.ca

Canada Day on July 1 is the time for Canadians to wear red, fly the maple leaf, and enjoy Canada-Give a Cheer! a song by CW & the Motormen.
The songs describe globally recognized unique and quirky traits of Canadians united by their love for the outdoors and of course, hockey.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada-Give a Cheer! a song by CW & the Motormen helps Canadians celebrate Canada Day, in addition to more songs at SongsAboutCanada.ca.
"The songs describe globally recognized unique and quirky traits of Canadians united by their love for the outdoors and of course, hockey," says songwriter CW.
For example, lyrics from Canada-Give a Cheer:
"Friendly to a fault they say and sorry to offend
Ending every chat with eh, careful what we spend
But we don’t think too much about it, lucky to be here
Rivers, lakes and oceans far and near"
and
"People live from ‘round the world in harmony and peace
Except our love for hockey games and fighting in the crease
But we don’t care too much about it, lucky to be here
Forests, plains and mountains oh so dear "
CW & the Motormen also recently released, "Save Me From McJesus" a fun, fast-paced Canadian hockey tune that players and fans will especially enjoy! More songs include Winnipeg to Onanole, Calgary, Island Home in the Salish Sea, Saskatchewan to Peggy’s Cove, and Mitch the Motorman.
CW & the Motormen (http://www.reverbnation.com/cwthemotormen) are ranked at Reverbnation.com's global top ten for country.
Songs are available for full listening via www.SongsAboutCanada.ca and are also available on Spotify, Apple, YouTube and other music streaming services.
