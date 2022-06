Canada-Give a Cheer: Celebrates Canada Day at SongsAboutCanada.ca

Visit SongsAboutCanada.ca

Canada Day on July 1 is the time for Canadians to wear red, fly the maple leaf, and enjoy Canada-Give a Cheer! a song by CW & the Motormen.

The songs describe globally recognized unique and quirky traits of Canadians united by their love for the outdoors and of course, hockey.” — CW

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2022 -- Canada-Give a Cheer! a song by CW & the Motormen helps Canadians celebrate Canada Day, in addition to more songs at SongsAboutCanada.ca "The songs describe globally recognized unique and quirky traits of Canadians united by their love for the outdoors and of course, hockey," says songwriter CW.For example, lyrics from Canada-Give a Cheer:"Friendly to a fault they say and sorry to offendEnding every chat with eh, careful what we spendBut we don't think too much about it, lucky to be hereRivers, lakes and oceans far and near"and"People live from 'round the world in harmony and peaceExcept our love for hockey games and fighting in the creaseBut we don't care too much about it, lucky to be hereForests, plains and mountains oh so dear "CW & the Motormen also recently released, "Save Me From McJesus" a fun, fast-paced Canadian hockey tune that players and fans will especially enjoy! More songs include Winnipeg to Onanole, Calgary, Island Home in the Salish Sea, Saskatchewan to Peggy's Cove, and Mitch the Motorman.CW & the Motormen ( http://www.reverbnation.com/cwthemotormen ) are ranked at Reverbnation.com's global top ten for country.Songs are available for full listening via www.SongsAboutCanada.ca and are also available on Spotify, Apple, YouTube and other music streaming services.

