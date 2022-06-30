Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,526 in the last 365 days.

10 SQUARE KILOMETRE FUTURE CITY LAUNCHED

ALNAMA smart city

ALNAMA is a new benchmark for future smart cities that will enable people, planet & profit to thrive in balance.

RIYADH, KSA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KEY FACTS:
• Project location: Riyadh, KSA
• 44,000 residents
• 11,000 residential units
• 10,000 green jobs
• 100% renewable energy, water recycling & waste recycling
• 44.5 kms of dedicated running, cycling & equestrian tracks
• Facilities for ecotourism, medical tourism & edutainment tourism

ALNAMA Smart City is planned to become a zero carbon destination. The city will promote sustainable living in a 10 square kilometer community with various hubs including residential, educational, commercial, tourism and medical.

Derived from the Arabic word “thrive”, Riyadh’s smart city is planned to provide 11,000 residential units for a population of 44,000 people. The 1,000 hectare development will create 10,000 jobs in various sectors including green-tech industries to create a green circular economy for the city.

The project is masterminded by URB and provides the highest standards of social, environmental & economic sustainability. Various hubs will transform the city into a unique destination as well as an attraction for ecotourists and medical tourists. The green-tech hub will provide an innovative ecosystem for urban-tech companies related to food, energy, water, waste, mobility & building materials.

CEO of URB, Baharash Bagherian, who has masterminded designs of various sustainable cities including recently launched projects such as The Sustainable City in Yiti, The Sustainable City Yas Island, Nexgen Sustainable City and many more yet to be revealed, explains ALNAMA as the next evolution in smart cities.

“ALNAMA aims to be the next generation of self-sufficient city, producing all the city’s renewable energy needs, as well as the resident’s caloric food intake on site. Biosaline agriculture, productive gardens, wadis and carbon-rich habitats are key features of the development’s innovative & resilient landscape design. The city was planned through the design of its landscape, rather than its buildings. This creates an urbanism that is more socially inclusive, more economically valuable, and more sensitive to the environment.”

Eco-friendly glamping lodges, eco resorts as well as a nature conservation centre are key components of the hospitality hub, which will promote ecotourism. An autism village, wellness centre & clinics within the medical hub will promote medical tourism.

Ultimately the city will become a work, live & visit destination where people, planet and profit can thrive in balance. It will become a new benchmark model for all future cities to be planned to promote greener economies that center around food, water, energy and waste.

###

Notes to editors:
Additional images available.

About URB
URB are a global leader in developing sustainable cities with a sense of purpose to accelerate the world’s transition towards net zero developments. The company is headquartered in Dubai Design District with several mega-scale smart cities currently in planning stages. For more information, please visit URB website at urb.ae

For enquiries please contact press@urb.ae

URB
URB
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

10 SQUARE KILOMETRE FUTURE CITY LAUNCHED

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.