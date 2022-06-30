PropMix Adds Building Plans to its Profet.ai Valuation Platform
Profet.ai now includes building sketches from county websites and floor plans where available to help with alternative valuation models.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PropMix is releasing a new version of Profet.ai, their flagship platform for property valuations which includes building plans of residential properties. Profet.ai’s Building Plans, which are also available via APIs, will help appraisal management companies improve appraiser productivity and valuation accuracy by embedding sketches and floor plans directly within the valuation software.
Profet.ai is an ever-growing toolset for appraisers and appraisal management companies to deliver accurate and consistent valuations. The new version of the platform includes building plans as an add-on to any valuation analysis performed within Profet.ai - traditional appraisal, desktop appraisal, hybrid valuation, evaluations, or appraisal complexity analysis.
The add-on supports:
- Building Sketches show exterior walls and limited interior features. They are gathered from counties and curated within the PropMix data lake to provide a consistent interface to utilize them.
- Floorplans show the interior walls and dimensions. They are gathered from builders, MLS listings with permissible use, and contributions from other appraisers.
- Upload of sketches and floor plans by appraisers where they are not publicly available nor are derivable from images.
“Profet.ai is at the forefront of appraisal modernization and we want to support appraisers where the GSE is ready to accept data driven valuations”, said Daniel Mancino, VP of Data Solutions at PropMix. “Providing building plans within Profet.ai saves valuable time for appraisers and in many cases will cut the cost of floor plan generation”.
This upgrade is part of PropMix’s ongoing journey to reimagine the valuation process for appraisers and lenders - to enable a one stop solution for valuation that is transparent and accurate.
About PropMix
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards and with intuitive user experience, PropMix’s solutions for the appraiser and lender market empower users to seamlessly engage with data and insights to understand collateral risk, assess appraisal complexity, and make valuation decisions. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. http://www.propmix.io
