PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Creates New Government Affairs and Programs Division; Appoints Nikki Cobb as Director

TEXAS, June 29 - June 29, 2022 Texas Comptroller Creates New Government Affairs and Programs Division; Appoints Nikki Cobb as Director (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the creation of the Government Affairs and Programs Division and the appointment of Nikki Cobb as its first director. In this capacity, Cobb will manage the Broadband Development Office (BDO), Legislative Affairs, Natural Resources Program, Opioid Abatement Fund Council (OAFC) and State Energy Conservation Office (SECO). This new division aims to streamline collaboration across multiple levels of government and private sector partners. Cobb has led the Comptroller’s legislative efforts as director of Legislative Affairs since joining the office in May 2018. Previously, she served for 10 years in various capacities in the Texas House of Representatives. In addition to the appointment of Cobb, Hegar announced appointments to lead Legislative Affairs and the OAFC. Hegar tapped Justin Coleman to be the new director of Legislative Affairs. Prior to joining the Comptroller’s office in 2018, Coleman served as director of government relations for the Texas Veterans Commission. Amanda Lopez will provide administrative oversight as director of the OAFC. A licensed attorney, Lopez has served in multiple capacities within the Comptroller’s office. This council was formed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 to ensure that money recovered through the joint efforts of the state and its political subdivisions from a statewide opioid settlement agreement is allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis using efficient, cost-effective methods. The council is administratively attached to the Comptroller’s office, which provides the staff and facilities necessary to assist the council in performing its duties. Greg Conte will continue to serve as director of the BDO, which awards grants, low-interest loans and other financial incentives to internet service providers who expand access to broadband service in underserved areas. The BDO also provides tools and resources for supporting the expansion of broadband access across Texas. Eddy Trevino will continue as SECO director. SECO partners with Texas local governments, county governments, public schools, public institutions of higher education and state agencies to reduce utility costs and maximize efficiency. SECO also adopts energy codes for single-family residential, commercial and state-funded buildings. Meghan Hope will continue as director of Natural Resources. This program funds research at state universities to inform federal Endangered Species Act decisions and help communities and stakeholders develop voluntary conservation programs that support economic growth while protecting Texas’ resources. “This effort is consistent with my commitment to create a more efficient and more effective agency that stays laser-focused on serving the taxpayers of Texas,” Hegar said. “I have tremendous confidence in Nikki, Amanda and Justin as they assume these new roles, and I know they will work tirelessly to meet the challenges posed by the important programs this new division will oversee.” Learn more about these critical programs on the Comptroller’s website.