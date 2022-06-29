Stack, Sacco, Cunningham Bill to Establish the Liberty State Park Design Task Force Approved by Senate

Trenton – Today the Senate approved legislation sponsored by Senator Brian Stack, Senator Nicholas Sacco and Senator Sandra B. Cunningham, known as the Liberty State Park Conservation, Recreation and Community Inclusion Act.

“For far too long, Liberty State Park has been neglected, and it is time we finally put in the work needed to establish it as the crown jewel of New Jersey’s park system,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “The 1,200 acres of Liberty State Park is one of the last remaining continuous open green spaces along the highly developed New Jersey/New York waterfront. In Hudson County, open space like this is extremely hard to come by, so it is imperative that we ensure this land is being utilized to its full potential. My goal with this bill is that we can create a space for everyone to enjoy, ensuring that all residents will have the opportunity to experience our beautiful Garden State to its fullest capacity.”

The bill, S-2807, would establish the Liberty State Park Design Task Force within the Department of Environmental Protection to solicit public input and develop plans to improve conservation and recreation areas within Liberty State Park. The bill would utilize $50 million from the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” to support activities identified by the task force that are approved by the Department of Environmental Protection.

“Each year, over 5 million people visit Liberty State Park to enjoy its amazing views, open space and amenities,” said Senator Sacco (D-Hudson/Bergen). “With this space clearly being loved by so many, it is imperative that we dedicate the time and money necessary to ensure that generations to come will also be able to enjoy this amazing space. This bill is a critical step towards ensuring the longevity of this beloved Hudson County park.”

Under the bill, the task force would be required to plan for new passive and active spaces, cultural and arts opportunities, community economic benefits, opportunities for local businesses, and improved transportation and mobility to and within the park.

“Liberty State Park is located in the heart of Jersey City. However, getting to and from the park can pose difficulties for some,” said Senator Cunningham (D-Hudson). “Everyone should be able to travel to a park with ease, and with this task force in place, mobility would be improved so that everyone, regardless of their method of transportation, can easily get to and from the park. My hope with this bill is that we can develop a space that can be enjoyed by all residents and it can become a place where communities, friends and families can come together with ease.”

The bill was approved by the Senate by a vote of 35-1.