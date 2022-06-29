Turner Bill to Establish Motor Fuel Price Study Group Passes Senate

Trenton – The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Shirley K. Turner that would establish the “Working Group to Study Pricing of Motor Fuels by Retail Dealers.”

The bill, S-2818, would establish the “Working Group to Study Pricing of Motor Fuels by Retail Dealers” with the intent to examine the practices of retail dealers in the pricing of motor fuels and recommend policies and practices the State can implement in response to alleged price gouging.

“Gas prices are at record highs across the state and even when adjusting for inflation, the average cost of a gallon of gas is some of the highest we have seen in the last 50 years,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “It is my hope that with this legislation we can pinpoint solutions to remedy the skyrocketing gas prices and provide economic relief to consumers.”

Under the bill, the Attorney General would appoint all nine members of the working group. The findings of the group would be issued to the Governor and the State Legislature within three months following membership appointments.

“The high cost of gas and food are causing severe pain at the pump and in grocery stores for our consumers,” added Senator Turner.

The bill was passed by a vote of (40-0).