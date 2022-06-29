Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,464 in the last 365 days.

Turner Bill to Establish Motor Fuel Price Study Group Passes Senate

Trenton – The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Shirley K. Turner that would establish the “Working Group to Study Pricing of Motor Fuels by Retail Dealers.”

The bill, S-2818, would establish the “Working Group to Study Pricing of Motor Fuels by Retail Dealers” with the intent to examine the practices of retail dealers in the pricing of motor fuels and recommend policies and practices the State can implement in response to alleged price gouging.

“Gas prices are at record highs across the state and even when adjusting for inflation, the average cost of a gallon of gas is some of the highest we have seen in the last 50 years,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “It is my hope that with this legislation we can pinpoint solutions to remedy the skyrocketing gas prices and provide economic relief to consumers.”

Under the bill, the Attorney General would appoint all nine members of the working group. The findings of the group would be issued to the Governor and the State Legislature within three months following membership appointments.

“The high cost of gas and food are causing severe pain at the pump and in grocery stores for our consumers,” added Senator Turner.

The bill was passed by a vote of (40-0).

You just read:

Turner Bill to Establish Motor Fuel Price Study Group Passes Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.