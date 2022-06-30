Jasmine Rae, #1 Wedding Cake Creator, Examines the Novelty Approach to the Iconic Wedding Cake Silhouette Designs

Jasmine Rae VOGUE France features Fine Art Cake Baker Jasmine Rae de Lung

Many small businesses have successfully capitalized on using this form to evoke the celebratory nature of the wedding cake.” — Jasmine Rae

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to wedding cakes, there's certainly no shortage of lavish, bizarre, and super-creative options. But one wedding cake in particular aims to quite literally butter-up wedding guests this season. Myseafood, in partnership with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, has just released their stunning Maine Lobster Roll Wedding Cake.

Jasmine Rae, #1 wedding cake creator, believes that this type of form to wedding cakes is what makes any cake business last in the long run. "I am a huge fan of the novelty approach to the iconic wedding cake silhouette," states Rae. "Many small businesses have successfully capitalized on using this form to evoke the celebratory nature of the wedding cake, such as the champagne tower, the cupcake tower, and even a tower of lobster rolls, purporting to be a wedding cake alternative."

The savory "cake," described as a "uniquely delicious WOW way to celebrate your special day!" features 24 Maine lobster rolls showcased on a three-tier cake stand made of white melamine wood. Keep in mind that some assembly is required to create this masterpiece.

Rae continues, "The graduated round-tiered form screams 'wedding cake'. The round pyramid form of a wedding cake has a unique place in a wedding--it is usually only occupied once, by the actual wedding cake. But many other food artisans can structure their goods into the form, thereby supplanting, or at least mimicking the wedding cake."

"While the form can be borrowed (even the modern-day tiers of a wedding cake were once a borrowed form), I find it is more often that couples want this evocative form at their wedding, be it a mini pie tower or a lobster roll tower, than they simply want cake in any form. Even when I create abstract sculptures of cake, I aim to honor the evocative form of the archetypal 'wedding cake'. The form is what fits the bill, and it is inside this boundary that I am most free to create imaginatively," concludes Rae.

----------------

https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/about

Jasmine Rae was born in San Francisco in 1981. After a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science, she started her cake studio in 2006, then concurrently returned to school for an M.A. in Psychology. Rae is often asked if and how her master’s degree contributes to her cake business. Rae has stated it is extremely relevant to her work and life, in part because it’s now part of her identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.

Cake creations by Jasmine Rae are fanciful, organic, startling, or even austere, like a diaphanous wisp of rice paper or a sugar explosion. @JasmineRaeCakes creates works of art all over the world, including in Italy, Dubai, Malaysia, and more.

Take Jasmine Rae classes and/or schedule a cake consultation for your wedding or special event. Follow Jasmine Rae on Instagram @JasmineRaeCakes.