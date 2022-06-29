Boil Master Chef Jayvoo Invited to Cook by NBA Star Anthony Davis
Davis flew Chef Jayvoo to L.A. to cook his famous seafood boil at his homeKENWOOD, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After gaining 4 million online followers, 23-year-old Javaris Donnett (aka Chef Jayvoo) of Boil Master LLC was recently invited by NBA superstar Anthony Davis to come to his home in Los Angeles and make his famous seafood boil. Chef Jayvoo's boils are unique because he uses orange juice instead of water, which has caused some controversy among culinary experts.
Chef Jayvoo is known for his amazing New Orleans Creole-style seafood boils. A native of Louisiana, he has been cooking all his life and only recently started recording and posting videos to YouTube and TikTok, which have garnered attention from all over the world. His unique style of cooking has won him many fans.
A member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis is an eight-time NBA All-Star and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team last year. He is also known for his love of food. When he saw Chef Jayvoo's videos, he was impressed by his skills and invited him to come to Los Angeles and cook for him.
"Using orange juice helps balance the spices and adds that citrus flavor that everybody loves," Chef Jayvoo said.
Of course, Chef Jayvoo also adds paprika to the mix. His fans have come to love his catchphrase, "Whatchu know bout that paprika?" He rounds out the recipe with onions, bell peppers, garlic and the true taste of Louisiana. "Nothin but flavor," as Chef Jayvoo says.
Watch Chef Jayvoo cook and see Davis' amazing reaction at youtu.be/a6GeZimaOmM.
For more information, visit chefjayvoo.com and follow Chef Jayvoo on TikTok at tiktok.com/@chefjayvoo?lang=en.
