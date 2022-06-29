Submit Release
Walmart Chief Security Architect to Keynote RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit

Cyber Intelligence Summit logo

RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit takes place September 20-21, 2022.

Ira Winkler headshot

Ira Winkler, Chief Security Architect at Walmart

Ira Winkler will open the conference with a keynote presentation titled “Human Security Engineering: A Holistic Approach to Addressing Human Incidents.”

We are thrilled to have Ira speak at the Summit to share his expertise. Exploring the human side of security engineering can be a game-changer, and this keynote will give our members unique insight.”
— Suzie Squier, president of the RH-ISAC.
VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) today announced Ira Winkler as the opening keynote speaker at the RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit taking place September 20-21, 2022, at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. Ira serves as the chief security architect for the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, and he is considered one of the world’s most influential security professionals.

“Collaboration and sharing of threat intelligence among retail peers helps our industry better prepare for evolving and emerging threats. Walmart has prioritized its participation within the ISAC, and as part of that effort, we’re proud to have Ira Winkler represent our team and keynote the RH-ISAC Summit,” said Jerry Geisler, senior vice president and CISO at Walmart.

“We are thrilled to have Ira speak at the Summit to share his expertise with our community. Exploring the human side of security engineering can be a game-changer when it comes to cyber defense, and this keynote will give our members unique insight,” said Suzie Squier, president of the RH-ISAC.

Ira is the Chief Security Architect at Walmart as part of Global Tech, the retailer’s team of more than 21,000 associates including cybersecurity experts, data scientists, and engineers. He is the author of “You Can Stop Stupid” and “Security Awareness for Dummies.” In addition, he has won numerous prestigious industry awards, including the Hall of Fame award from the Information Systems Security Association and the Compass Award from CSO Magazine. Most recently, Ira was named the 2021 Top Cybersecurity Leader by Security Magazine.

The RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit is tailored for strategic leaders and cybersecurity practitioners from physical and online retailers, gaming properties, grocers, hotels, restaurants, consumer product manufacturers, and cybersecurity industry partners. The RH-ISAC Summit features a member-driven agenda, including sessions delivered by prominent thought leaders from some of the world’s biggest brands. To learn more about the event or to register, visit summit.rhisac.org.

Annie Chambliss
Retail & Hospitality ISAC
