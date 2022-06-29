Historic Federal Building in Harrisburg, PA, to Be Converted to a Luxury Residential Development
Developer Justin Etzin launches “The Federal” a luxury 200 unit project of Loft Apartments & Penthouses combined with Retail, Restaurants & Sky Bar.HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., June 29th 2022 - Justin Etzin, CEO of Global Ocean, announced detailed plans for the 258,000-sq-ft federal building. The landmark glass building will be transformed into "The Federal," a development of 200 luxury residential loft apartments and Penthouses. Residents will enjoy every advantage of contemporary living including Concierge, Movie Theatre, Fitness Centre, Nail and Hair Salon and concierge Lounge.
"We are excited that this iconic Federal building has been deemed eligible for the United States National Register of Historic Places. Our development embraces the original style and architecture of the building and we are proposing to add a modern Glass top to float on top of the building. The new floors will incorporate 8000 Sqft of event space with two upscale restaurants and The Sky Bar and Gardens, allowing visitors and residents of Harrisburg to dine overlooking the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex," said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
Subject to Consultation, planning and Zoning permissions and working with preservation specialists, 228 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA, is to be transformed, embracing the iconic architecture of the former Federal Building. The Federal sits at the corner point of the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and offers views across the city, creating the most desirable residential address in Harrisburg. Global Ocean expect to start construction in early 2023. The project is due for completion in 2024/2025 for market rent units aimed at young professionals in Harrisburg.
"The 200 apartments will bring much needed residential space to Harrisburg and be the most luxurious available. We have taken architecturally designed loft and Penthouse apartment living to a whole new level. Residences will include high-end finishings with eat-in kitchens, large master suites and dens that can be utilized as walk-in wardrobes or home offices. The floor-to-ceiling windows will allow natural light and incredible views of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex and Susquehanna River. The project with the state-of-the-art facilities presented will be nothing like Harrisburg has ever seen before. Harrisburg visitors and residents will also benefit from this new and exciting development with all facilities open to the public including all restaurants bars and retail facilities," said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
Note to Editor: Global Ocean Investments Ltd. is an international real estate development company specializing in boutique developments with projects in the US, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. CEO, Justin Etzin.
Charlotte Hawkes
Global Ocean
+1 917-495-2020
Charlotte.hawkes@globaloceaninvest.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter