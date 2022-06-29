Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,400 in the last 365 days.

Legislation to Protect New Jersey Drivers from Out-of-State Speed Camera or Red Light Camera Citations Approved by Senate

Trenton – In an effort to protect New Jersey drivers from out-of-state enforcement of camera-based citations, the Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senator Nicholas Sacco and Senate President Nicholas Scutari that would prohibit the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and other state entities from disclosing a driver’s personal information to other states seeking to issue speed camera or red light camera citations.

 

“Speed cameras and red light cameras are a violation of people’s right to privacy, and they are outlawed in New Jersey,” said Senator Sacco (D-Hudson/Bergen). “We have a responsibility to protect the rights of New Jersey residents, even when they travel to other states. This bill is a needed measure to ensure our residents personal information is not being shared with another jurisdiction that utilizes this invasive technology.”

 

Under the bill, S-460, personal information would include any information that identifies an individual, such as, their photograph, Social Security number, driver identification number, name, address or telephone number.

 

“We banned red light cameras in New Jersey almost a decade ago because they violate residents’ privacy,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset). “They are used primarily to generate revenue, not improve traffic safety. When a machine is issuing the ticket, drivers do not get a chance to confront the accuser in court and there are often tickets issued by mistake. This bill would protect New Jersey drivers from red light cameras regardless of where they drive.”

 

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 40-0.

You just read:

Legislation to Protect New Jersey Drivers from Out-of-State Speed Camera or Red Light Camera Citations Approved by Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.