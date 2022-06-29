Legislation to Protect New Jersey Drivers from Out-of-State Speed Camera or Red Light Camera Citations Approved by Senate

Trenton – In an effort to protect New Jersey drivers from out-of-state enforcement of camera-based citations, the Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senator Nicholas Sacco and Senate President Nicholas Scutari that would prohibit the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and other state entities from disclosing a driver’s personal information to other states seeking to issue speed camera or red light camera citations.

“Speed cameras and red light cameras are a violation of people’s right to privacy, and they are outlawed in New Jersey,” said Senator Sacco (D-Hudson/Bergen). “We have a responsibility to protect the rights of New Jersey residents, even when they travel to other states. This bill is a needed measure to ensure our residents personal information is not being shared with another jurisdiction that utilizes this invasive technology.”

Under the bill, S-460, personal information would include any information that identifies an individual, such as, their photograph, Social Security number, driver identification number, name, address or telephone number.

“We banned red light cameras in New Jersey almost a decade ago because they violate residents’ privacy,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset). “They are used primarily to generate revenue, not improve traffic safety. When a machine is issuing the ticket, drivers do not get a chance to confront the accuser in court and there are often tickets issued by mistake. This bill would protect New Jersey drivers from red light cameras regardless of where they drive.”

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 40-0.