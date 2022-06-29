Greenstein, Singleton Legislation to Establish Statewide Police Licensing Program Approved by Senate

Trenton – In an effort to ensure all law enforcement officers are properly qualified, the Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein and Senator Troy Singleton that would require the Police Training Commission to establish and implement a statewide police-licensing program.

“We have taken major steps over recent years – requiring the use of body-worn cameras, enhancing training, and increasing the diversity of our law enforcement agencies – to fortify the relationships between our communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them. Police licensure is a commonsense next step,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Our communities will be better served – and our law enforcement agencies will be better equipped – with a framework for licensure in place.”

Under the bill, S-2742, an individual would not be able to be employed as a law enforcement officer in New Jersey unless they hold a valid, active license issued in accordance with the bill. A license issued under the bill would expire three years after its date of issuance, before which time the law enforcement officer would need to apply for a license renewal. The Police Training Commission would hold the right to revoke or deny a license if, for instance, an officer or applicant is convicted of a crime, an act of domestic violence, or an offense that would preclude the officer or applicant from carrying a firearm.

“The creation and implementation of a statewide licensure program for law enforcement officers is essential, as it will set requirements and minimum standards for all police at all levels,” said Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington). “I truly believe that uniform professional standards will help build public trust and ensure that proper policing is occurring across New Jersey.”

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 40-0.