Subject of Erin Blue Alert Captured, Charged

HOUSTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Erin Monday night has resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana man.

At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on June 27th, TBI agents responded to the shooting that occurred in a parking area on Highway 149 in Erin. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that an Erin police officer attempting to make a traffic stop of a driver on Highway 149 was injured, after the driver exited his car with a firearm and fired into the officer’s vehicle. The officer returned fire, and the man ran into a wooded area, still carrying a firearm. The officer was transported by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

The search for the individual, who was later identified as BJ Brown (12/11/1989), continued, involving law enforcement officers from multiple local, state, and federal agencies.  A Blue Alert was issued for Brown on Tuesday evening. Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers spotted Brown about two miles from the location where the shooting had occurred.  He was taken into custody and charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail.

