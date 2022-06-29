TCEQ approves fines totaling $577,590

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $529,644 against 27 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: eight air quality, one multi-media, three municipal wastewater discharge, six petroleum storage tanks, six public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media and one water quality.

In addition, on June 28, the executive director approved penalties totaling $47,946 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.