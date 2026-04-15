TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,204,981

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,024,548 against 30 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: eight air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, three industrial wastewater discharges, one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, three municipal wastewater discharges, 12 public water systems, and one water quality.

In addition, on April 7, the executive director approved penalties totaling $180,433 against 39 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 30, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.