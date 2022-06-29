Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on ACLU Lawsuit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the abortion-related ACLU lawsuit filed today in the Ohio Supreme Court:
"Races don't start at the finish line, and lawsuits don't start in the final court. Aside from filing the wrong action in the wrong court, they are wrong as well on Ohio law. Abortion is not in the Ohio Constitution."
MEDIA CONTACT:
Bethany McCorkle: 614-266-1339
-30-
