Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,399 in the last 365 days.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on ACLU Lawsuit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the abortion-related ACLU lawsuit filed today in the Ohio Supreme Court:

"Races don't start at the finish line, and lawsuits don't start in the final court. Aside from filing the wrong action in the wrong court, they are wrong as well on Ohio law. Abortion is not in the Ohio Constitution."

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bethany McCorkle: 614-266-1339

-30- 

You just read:

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on ACLU Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.