Lucia Dudorova, artist-architect with a unique vision.

Architecture is always changing, and I want to be at the forefront of that change, helping to shape the world around us.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Art Life Magazine this week interviewed the interesting artist-architect Lucia Dudorova. You will read the complete interview in our magazine. Lucia Dudorova is an architectural drafter currently based between New Jersey and New York. Her work includes an extensive list of projects and positions where she practiced architectural drafting involving technology and software that can create her designs and drawings based on the work she is creating, or to fit her client’s visualization for their specific purposes. Her work depends on a high, expert level of practicality and meeting the standards of a project, as well as its relation to the project site and all its elements.
She specializes in large-scale public projects that often explore the relationships between architecture, nature, and humans. In the interview with New York Art Life Magazine, Dudorova discussed, also, her unique vision and how it has evolved over the years. When asked about her favorite project to date, she said "It's hard to choose just one project because each one is like my child.
Her work as an architect and designer is manifested and concretized mainly in one of the most interesting architectural companies based in New Jersey/New York. We are talking about V. Paulius & Associates, known as one of the most prestigious and effective architectural companies, which holds values and ideals that are close to Lucia’s own goals, which creates an excellent work dynamic for her
It is very important for Lucia to successfully combine art and architecture, as she finds it is impossible to create structure without the two bounds together. Lucia reflected positively on the experience of collaborating with design teams at V. Paulius & Associates on layout options and development of projects from the start of an idea and proposal of a project until the stage where it has come to fruition. Within her work, she has also produced designs that correspond to material quality estimations, as well as reports that directly address the descriptions of a particular project’s construction progress. It is very important for expert architectural drafters and individuals in the field to be in direct contact and collaboration with the teams working on the execution of a draft and/or design. This strengthens their work and vision, clearly impacting their design work.
She has also been active in other dimensions of architecture and has worked on notable drawings for several world-class companies such as Axionlog Cold Solutions, Steris Isomedix Services, and Harry & David, LLC. Her work with Axionlog Cold Solutions included drawings of office area and warehouse facilities plans. She has an extensive series of plans for the company, consisting of egress plans, toilet plans, office area finishes, and other building perspectives. She was immersed in the experience by being able to inject her artistry into the architecture of such a vast site.
At the New Sterilization Facility addition at Steris Isomedix Services, she contributed to many similar drawings for the organization, as well as other details including exterior concrete ramp and stair details, as well as concrete plug rebar details in a three-dimensional model. Her most recent work at Harry & David, LLC gave her the opportunity to work on the overall building floor plan, the dry storage/assembly/loading area plan, and the ground floor life safety plan. Her work includes broad and deep responsibility as these areas are employed and occupied by sensitive materials and individuals who work with machinery. She also drew the mezzanine column grid layout for the Shipping starter Mezzanine and Equipment Platform at Harry & David, LLC.
