New York Art Life Magazine to Publish Exclusive Interview with Multidisciplinary Designer Saawan Ebe This Week.

Saawan Ebe, Senior UX Designer and multidisciplinary creative professional.

The in-depth feature explores his work across product UX, brand identity, and editorial illustration, as well as the philosophy that unites them.

The value money creates often devalues us.” — Saawan Ebe

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life Magazine today announced the upcoming publication of an exclusive, in-depth interview with Saawan Ebe, Senior UX Designer at Trimble, multidisciplinary creative professional, and one of the most quietly compelling design voices working across both commercial and independent creative practice today. The interview, conducted by New York Art Life's editorial team, spans sixteen questions and covers the full arc of Ebe's career, his design philosophy, his independent creative work in lettering and editorial illustration, and the conviction that has driven every major decision he has made as a designer.The feature will be published this week across New York Art Life's digital platforms.Saawan Ebe is not a designer who fits neatly into a single category, and that is precisely what makes him worth reading about. Over fifteen years of professional practice, he has worked at the intersection of product UX, brand identity, hand lettering, calligraphy, and editorial caricature; maintaining, across all of it, a commitment to concept-first thinking and craft that is rare at any level of the industry. He is a designer who treats a mobile app redesign with the same intentionality he brings to a hand-lettered aphorism, and who believes, with genuine conviction, that the discipline is the same regardless of the medium.On the product side, Ebe's career record is one of measurable, large-scale impact. At Fieldwire, a construction jobsite management platform acquired by Hilti in 2021, he led the design of features that drove a 90% increase in locations captured and achieved 85% adoption of a brand new product surface within its first year. He also designed a dual-mode drawing search tool that increased keyword searches by 92%, a feature recognized by company leadership as a standout contribution. At Nulab, the Japan-based SaaS company behind the project management platform Backlog and the diagramming tool Cacoo, Ebe led the end-to-end redesign of the Backlog mobile app, taking its App Store rating from 2.5 stars to 4.6 stars and doubling its monthly active user base. That redesign influenced subsequent product development across the entire Nulab portfolio.He currently serves as Senior UX Designer at Trimble, a $1 billion-plus construction software platform, where his redesign of the Workload Calendar, a high-visibility feature where an underperforming MVP had eroded customer trust, earned direct executive recognition and closed a critical competitive gap in the product.Before his corporate product career, Ebe ran Studio Saawan, a boutique independent design practice that he founded in 2008. Among its most consequential projects was the early brand identity and product UX work he delivered for InterviewStreet, now known globally as HackerRank, which went on to achieve a valuation of over $100 million. His ability to shape a company's visual and product identity before the world knows what that company will become is one of the defining skills of his career.Ebe's independent creative practice runs with equal seriousness alongside his product work. His editorial caricature portraits, of figures including Conan O'Brien, political candidate Zohran Mamdani, and tech creator MKBHD, are built on an approach he describes as wit over cruelty: strong concept, restrained execution, and a commitment to capturing the essential truth of a subject rather than simply attacking it. Two of his logo designs were published in Smashing Logo Design in 2011. His lettering and calligraphy work have been featured and celebrated by some of the most respected voices in American design culture. He publishes essays on Substack at madebysaawan.substack.com, exploring themes of contentment, greed, and the human condition through the lens of literature and culture.At the center of the New York Art Life interview is an aphorism Ebe created during his formative design studies, rendered as a hand lettering piece and recently shared with his audience on Instagram: "The value money creates often devalues us." Created under the instruction of Stephen Doyle, one of the most celebrated designers and typographers in the United States, the piece encapsulates the design philosophy that Ebe has carried through every phase of his career. As he explains in the interview, the phrase is not a rejection of the commercial world he works in, it is a reminder to keep the human being at the center of every design decision, even when the incentive structure is pulling in another direction."The person is the measure," Ebe says in the interview. "Not the revenue metric, not the adoption curve, not the publication credit, though all of those matter. The person is the measure. That has always been the answer to the question of what the work is for."The interview also gives Ebe the space to speak about his experience as an international artist and designer from India who has spent over a decade working in the United States. That visa structure has constrained his ability to pursue independent creative work freely, and he speaks candidly about what it means to build a creative practice under those conditions, and what the path forward looks like. It is a conversation that will resonate with the many thousands of international creative professionals navigating the same tension between ambition, craft, and the bureaucratic limitations of the international artist system.The New York Art Life editorial team describes this interview as one of the most substantive design conversations the magazine has published this year. "Saawan Ebe represents a kind of designer that the industry does not always know how to talk about," said the editorial team. "Someone whose product work and creative work are not separate pursuits but expressions of the same underlying discipline. This interview tries to do justice to the full picture."The interview covers 15 distinct questions touching on Ebe's career milestones, his design philosophy, his caricature practice, his lettering work, his writing, his international artistic experience, and his vision for the future of his practice. It is a feature for readers who believe that design, at its best, is an act of genuine human attention, and who want to spend time with a designer who has built his entire career on that belief. The interview with Saawan Ebe will be published this week in New York Art Life Magazine.His lettering and illustration work can be found on Instagram at @saawan.

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