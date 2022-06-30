Shuster & Bessen team up again to purchase their new acquisition, Honda North Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Hollywood, California, June 29, 2022 – The team of Joe Shuster & Ted Bessen who turned a bankrupt & shuttered Honda of Downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest dealerships in the country, before being sold in 2021 to the Steven & Cornejo families are back in the LA Market having just completed the purchase of Ocean Honda North Hollywood from the Victory Automotive Group. The new store will be renamed Honda North Hollywood.
“We are excited to be back in the Los Angeles market again. LA is the biggest car market in the world and the Honda franchise is second to none. The community in North Hollywood is exceptional, its diverse, cool, hip and centrally located. I’m confident the community will see a big difference in our customer service and our desire to treat everyone like family”, states Mr. Shuster.
Honda North Hollywood will feature one of the largest selections of New and Certified Pre Owned Hondas in Los Angeles area & over 50 service bays with no appointment necessary.
About Honda North Hollywood
Honda North Hollywood is the newest Honda dealership in the Los Angeles Market located at 5841 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601. The All New Honda North Hollywood - New Ownership, New Attitude and tons of New Inventory
Jim Weaver
“We are excited to be back in the Los Angeles market again. LA is the biggest car market in the world and the Honda franchise is second to none. The community in North Hollywood is exceptional, its diverse, cool, hip and centrally located. I’m confident the community will see a big difference in our customer service and our desire to treat everyone like family”, states Mr. Shuster.
Honda North Hollywood will feature one of the largest selections of New and Certified Pre Owned Hondas in Los Angeles area & over 50 service bays with no appointment necessary.
About Honda North Hollywood
Honda North Hollywood is the newest Honda dealership in the Los Angeles Market located at 5841 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601. The All New Honda North Hollywood - New Ownership, New Attitude and tons of New Inventory
Jim Weaver
Cast Net Advertising Group
jimweaver@castnetadvertising.com
Visit us on social media:
Other