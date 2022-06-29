New ebook provides a simple, actionable guide to plant-based eating for beginners

Whole Food Plant Based Diet Starter Guide

Theresa “Sam” Houghton of the Modern Health Nerd takes the mystery out of the plant-based lifestyle in her debut title for Amazon Kindle.

RENSSELEAR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time plant-based eater, trained health coach and “chief nerd” Theresa “Sam” Houghton released her first ebook, The Whole Food Plant-Based Diet Starter Guide: A Straightforward Plant-Based Diet Book for Beginners with Tips for Shopping, Eating and Living for Amazon Kindle this spring. Drawing on science and her background in health coaching, Sam walks readers through the questions, contentions, confusion and benefits relating to plant-based eating and provides practical advice for making it all work in daily life.

“There are too many bloggers and influencers out there sharing conflicting and confusing diet advice,” Sam said. “People need a straightforward guide to help them make the best decisions for their health based on the available evidence.”

The Whole Food Plant-Based Diet Starter Guide simplifies all the plant-based basics, including:

- What foods to eat and why

- Foods to reduce or avoid

- Health benefits of eating whole plant foods

- Guidance for transitioning to a plant-based lifestyle

- Plant-based shopping (with a starter list!)

- Cooking tips

- How to find plant-based options at restaurants

- The Great Plant-Based Oil Debate!

- And, of course, protein

All of the information Sam shares is backed by over 100 scientific references that are linked in the book for readers who want to dig deeper.

“Rarely is there an ‘end all, be all’ to great information in one place for those interested in the topic. When it comes to plant-based eating, [Sam] hit a home run,” says Kathleen Gage, vegan marketing strategist and host of the Vegan Visibility podcast. “*The Whole Food Plant-Based Diet Starter Guide* checks all the boxes.”

Cyd Notter, nutrition educator and author of The Plan A Diet, agrees. “Sam’s guide not only presents an easy-to-understand overview of the foods included in a plant-based diet, [but] it also provides readers with meal ideas, transition tips, and suggestions for ordering at restaurants. Most importantly, you’ll learn *why* this way of eating is so very important to your long-term, precious health!”

The book is available for Amazon Kindle and the Kindle App on all devices at https://tinyurl.com/wfpb-diet-guide.

Theresa “Sam” Houghton is a graduate of the Bauman College Nutrition Consultant program and holds a Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies. Her writing appears regularly on NutritionStudies.org and the Upside by VitaCost and has been featured on Green Queen Media, and she has been a guest on numerous plant-based and alternative protein podcasts. As Chief Nerd at The Modern Health Nerd, Sam helps plant-based, better-for-you and functional brands understand their customers and create better content.