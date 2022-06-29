Tango With the North/South Chamber Orchestra -- Livestream Thursday, June 30 @ 7 PM (EST)
The North/South Chamber Orchestra salutes summer with a free livestream concert featuring symphonic tangos by Piazzolla and others.
Lifchitz conducted his North/South Chamber Orchestra in a matter-of-factly transcendent program of contemporary compositions. North/South concerts cross-pollinate composers from across the Americas.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Lifchitz and The North/South Chamber Orchestra salute summer with a virtual concert featuring tango-inspired marking the 100th birthday of Astor Piazzolla.
The livestream event will take place on Thursday evening JUNE 30 starting at 7 PM (New York time) and can be accessed via YouTube @
https://youtu.be/ZF_ByIntpvo
Specially prepared arrangements of Oblivion and Libertango -- two of the most famous tangos by the great Argentinean composer -- will be featured as performed by Argentinean violinist Leonardo Suarez-Paz and choreographed by the director of the Nuevo Tango Ballet Olga Suarez-Paz.
Also on the program, Alberto Ginastera's magical Impresiones de la Puna featuring flutist Lisa Hansen as well as Max Lifchitz's most recent work which will be heard for the first time titled Four Tango Sketches. A tango concerto for violin, bandoneon and cello by Leonardo Suarez-Paz will round-off the evening.
For further information about the program and the performing artists please visit
https://www.suarezpaztango.com/symph-tango-program-june-14.html
Lisa Hansen and the North/South Chamber Orchestra perform Schiffman's Flute Concertino