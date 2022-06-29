Submit Release
Ruiz Highlights Investments and Tax Relief Included in FY2023 Budget

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement highlighting the investments and tax relief included in this year’s state budget:

 

“With nearly $2 billion for school construction, the continued expansion of universal pre-K and significant funding to bolster the state’s child care infrastructure and assist women looking to return to the workforce, this year’s budget represents never before seen investments in our next generation.

 

“The FY2023 budget will fund transformative projects to build new schools, remediate lead paint, and improve water infrastructure around the state. There are countless pieces of legislation funded in this year’s budget touching on issues from food insecurity to mental health to child care. We continued with our focus on affordability, providing property tax relief for both renters and homeowners and tax credits for families with young children.

 

“We included a sizeable surplus and language to require legislative approval on the American Rescue Plan and debt defeasance and avoidance funds as there is still work that has to be done. In the month ahead we will be certain the remaining federal funding is spent in a way that benefits all New Jerseyans.”

