Scutari Statement on State Budget

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement after the Senate voted to approve New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget:

“This is a budget that puts the focus on our priorities of making New Jersey more affordable, addressing the financial needs of working people and expanding the state’s economy.

“It emphasizes tax relief, debt reduction, strategic investments and taxpayer safeguards in case of an economic downturn. It includes the largest property tax relief program and the largest surplus in state history, as well as investments in what could be transformational capital projects.

“In addition to property tax savings for homeowners and renters, it includes the child tax credit, energy tax savings and the back-to-school tax holiday. We are putting money into the hands of New Jersey residents at a time they need it most.

“We are acting to improve the quality of life for people throughout the state by funding school construction, affordable housing, clean water, lead paint abatement, higher education, Pre-K, transportation and public safety. This budget addresses the mental health crisis with a multi-dimensional plan for a wide range of mental health needs.

“We restored the budget language that empowers the Legislature to have a shared responsibility in the use of federal funds.

“We have the benefit of strong revenues, federal funds and a sound fiscal foundation, but we have to be prudent. We want to ensure that the savings and benefits in this budget are sustained.”