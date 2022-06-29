Monkeypox Explained Clearly Free CME Course
Free accredited medical education course to learn the nature, transmission, signs and symptoms and vaccines currently available for Monkeypox.
Monkeypox is new to most healthcare professionals. This course lays the foundation that will enable them to quickly and concisely assimilate the needed information so they deliver great patient care.”PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monkeypox medical education course released to meet medical community needs.
— Roger Seheult, MD
Continuing Education Company, Inc., in partnership with Medcram, have released an accredited online course designed to educate and update medical professionals on the Monkeypox virus. This complimentary course, titled "Monkeypox Explained Clearly", reviews and clarifies the nature of Monkeypox including transmission, diagnosis, and treatment after infection. This continuing medical education (CME) course utilizes a combination of video and systematic discussion of clinical scenarios and practice cases to effectively educate the medical community on this virus which is increasing in prevalence worldwide.
Monkeypox is a rare illness which is caused by the Monkeypox virus, part of the same virus family as smallpox. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has been tracking multiple cases of Monkeypox reported in several countries that do not normally report Monkeypox, including the United States and are urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with Monkeypox.
With an outbreak of Monkeypox spreading quickly outside of Africa, medical professionals need to be educated on this unfamiliar virus. Monkeypox Explained Clearly was developed to prepare the medical community on the signs, symptoms and treatment of Monkeypox infection. The course is hosted by Roger Seheult, MD, Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine and Assistant Clinical Professor at the School of Medicine and Allied Health at Loma Linda University. Dr. Seheult is also co-founder of Medcram, an online education website that was instrumental in providing up-to-date information on COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Continuing Education Company, Inc. (CEC) is an independent, non-profit, 501 (c)(3) continuing medical education organization that has been developing and presenting CME activities through a series of conferences and online courses for over 30 years. Considered a leader in continuing medical education, CEC’s mission is to develop and provide educational opportunities to improve the skills and knowledge of medical and healthcare professionals.
MedCram offers a dramatically more efficient, engaging, fun, and lasting way to learn and review medical topics. MedCram was founded in 2012 by Dr. Roger Seheult and Kyle Allred, with the idea to provide clarity to medical topics.
