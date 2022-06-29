Americans Oppose the Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Support Access to Reproductive Care

The Supreme Court’s drastic, dangerous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade upends nearly five decades of settled law and impacts the rights of millions of vulnerable Americans. Already, “trigger laws” that immediately banned access to abortion care have taken effect in over a dozen states, with an expected cascade of anti-choice legislation likely to follow in states across the country. Recent polling clearly shows that a bipartisan majority of Americans oppose the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and criminalize abortion: A NPR/PBS Newshour poll released on June 27 reported that 56% of Americans opposed the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, with 45% of Americans strongly opposing the decision.

53% of Independents opposed the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

A CBS/YouGov poll released on June 26 found that 59% of respondents disapproved of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

52% of respondents agreed that overturning Roe v. Wade was a “step backwards for America”

64% of respondents believed that access to abortion should be legal

58% of respondents favored a federal law making abortion legal nationwide

Gallup reported on June 2 that a steady 59% of Americans have opposed overturning Roe, dating back to 1989.

More than 6 in 10 Americans believe overturning Roe is a “bad thing”

A Wall Street Journal poll also released on June 2 found that more than two-thirds of Americans opposed overturning Roe v. Wade.

68% of respondents did not want to see the Court completely overturn Roe

A CBS News poll released on May 9 found that nearly two-thirds of Americans wanted to keep the protections provided by Roe v. Wade intact.

58% of Americans support Congress passing a federal law making abortion legal nationwide.

83% of Americans believe the full range of reproductive health care should be available.

A CNN poll released on May 6 reported that two-thirds of registered voters oppose the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Nearly 60% of voters would support Congressional legislation establishing a nationwide right to reproductive health care, with 37% in strong support.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll also released on May 6 reported that a majority of Americans did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

56% of Americans s ee abortion care as a constitutional right that women should have some access to regardless of where they live.

A Data for Progress poll released on May 5 showed Roe v. Wade continues to hold majority support.

58% of likely voters believe that Roe v. Wade should remain in place compared to just 30% who support its reversal.

63% of likely voters reported feeling concerned about how the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade would impact their lives.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a dangerous limitation on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care, bodily autonomy, and every American’s right to privacy, and opposed by a majority of the American people. House Democrats will not waver in our commitment to the Constitutional protections provided by Roe v. Wade.

