Americans Oppose the Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Support Access to Reproductive Care
The Supreme Court’s drastic, dangerous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade upends nearly five decades of settled law and impacts the rights of millions of vulnerable Americans. Already, “trigger laws” that immediately banned access to abortion care have taken effect in over a dozen states, with an expected cascade of anti-choice legislation likely to follow in states across the country. Recent polling clearly shows that a bipartisan majority of Americans oppose the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and criminalize abortion:
A NPR/PBS Newshour poll released on June 27 reported that 56% of Americans opposed the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, with 45% of Americans strongly opposing the decision.
- 53% of Independents opposed the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- 52% of respondents agreed that overturning Roe v. Wade was a “step backwards for America”
- 64% of respondents believed that access to abortion should be legal
- 58% of respondents favored a federal law making abortion legal nationwide
- More than 6 in 10 Americans believe overturning Roe is a “bad thing”
- 68% of respondents did not want to see the Court completely overturn Roe
- 58% of Americans support Congress passing a federal law making abortion legal nationwide.
- 83% of Americans believe the full range of reproductive health care should be available.
- Nearly 60% of voters would support Congressional legislation establishing a nationwide right to reproductive health care, with 37% in strong support.
- 56% of Americans see abortion care as a constitutional right that women should have some access to regardless of where they live.
- 58% of likely voters believe that Roe v. Wade should remain in place compared to just 30% who support its reversal.
- 63% of likely voters reported feeling concerned about how the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade would impact their lives.
Click here to read the PDF.